SALT LAKE CITY — Utah linebacker Manny Bowen, a highly touted graduate transfer from Penn State, has reportedly decided to step away from football.

UteZone.com is reporting that Bowen met with Utah coach Kyle Whittingham about his decision and confirmed the news through multiple sources.

Paul Kirk, Utah’s associate athletics director for strategic communications, was unable to confirm the reports. However, he said that Whittingham is scheduled to have a media availability after the Utes open fall camp Wednesday afternoon.

Bowen, who made 134 tackles over 35 games at Penn State, participated in spring ball and was projected to join BYU transfer Francis Bernard as one of Utah’s starting linebackers this season. Sophomore Devin Lloyd is likely to fill the void. Stanford transfer Sione Lund, a sophomore, is the other linebacker on Utah’s pre-fall two-deep depth chart.

Last week at Pac-12 Media Day, Whittingham noted that Bernard and Bowen would give the Utes “a chance to be pretty good” at linebacker again despite the graduation losses of Cody Barton and Chase Hansen. Whittingham also praised the development of Lloyd, who has been in the program for three years.

“We've got a good nucleus to start with at that linebacker spot,” Whittingham said. “It will be critical to develop two or three more guys, young guys, as we go through fall camp to give us some depth there."

This story will be updated.