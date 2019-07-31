SALT LAKE CITY — CNN will host a second night of the Democratic primary debates on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, 10 candidates battled about health care and immigration. Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren had a viral moment. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders made some headlines. And, yes, author Marianne Williamson drove discussion on social media.

Here’s what you can expect for night 2.

Where are the debates?

Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.

What time are the debates?

Wednesday night’s debate begins at 6 p.m. MT (8 p.m. ET) and will run until about 9 p.m. MT (11 p.m. ET).

Where do I watch Wednesday night’s debate?

CNN will be live broadcasting the debates. You can also watch on CNN.com.

Who is debating on Wednesday?

Headliners for Wednesday night include former Vice President Joe Biden, California Sen. Kamala Harris and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Here’s the full lineup:

Who will moderate the debates?

CNN picked three anchors to moderate the debates. All three will return after moderating on Tuesday night. Per USA Today, the list includes:

Dana Bash

Don Lemon

Jake Tapper

What do I need to know ahead of the debates?

Multiple reports from overnight outlined what you can expect from Wednesday night’s debate. Here’s a look.

