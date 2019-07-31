With expectations sky high for the 2019 Utes heading into Wednesday’s opening of fall camp, Ute Insiders Dirk Facer and Mike Sorensen discuss this year’s team and what coach Kyle Whittingham is doing to keep those expectations in check. Is an undefeated season a realistic goal or a pipe dream? What teams on the schedule present the biggest challenges for the Pac-12 favorites? What players — on both sides of the ball — will need to step up? That and more on this week’s special fall camp preview episode.

