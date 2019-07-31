SALT LAKE CITY — A new featurette from the “Avengers: Endgame” home release has found its way online and reveals a few baffling takes on key moments from “Avengers: Infinity War.”

According to ComicBook.com, the behind-the-scenes feature — which is available via YouTube — explores Marvel Studios’ methods to keep big moments a secret in their epic superhero movies.

Executive producer Trinh Tran said two versions of the scripts — a main “Code Red” and an alternate “Code Blue” version — featured different takes on important events to reduce the likelihood that the movies would be spoiled. According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the changes weren’t “radically different” and were never filmed.

“These (code blue) versions were not good,” Feige said. “(They) made no sense.”

The featurette includes a look at four important character deaths. Feige isn’t wrong — leaps in logic and out-of-character moments meant to maintain an element of surprise have since been relegated to basic animatics.

Here's how each of them play out:

Instead of being strangled by Thanos (Josh Brolin), Loki (Tom Hiddleston) uses a ship to escape into space. Thanos opts not to pursue the god of mischief since he already retrieved the infinity stone in Loki’s possession.

After throwing Gamora (Zoe Saldana) to her death on Vormir, Thanos wakes up and receives the soul stone from his daughter, who he brings back to life.

Thanos rips the mind stone from Vision’s (Paul Bettany) forehead and the android promptly reboots as a robot with no personality.

After the Avengers track down Thanos to his garden retreat, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) knocks the villain unconscious instead of beheading him.

Feige also said keeping surprises under wraps was often as simple as keeping the full script from the actors involved in the film.

“There’s some pretty rabid fans out there who would be dying to get their hands on these scripts, so I’m able to essentially see my portion of the movie but not read the whole script,” said Chris Pratt, who starred in “Infinity War” and “Endgame” as Star-Lord.

“Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo also recently discussed why Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) received a funeral scene over Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Deseret News reports. According to the directors, Stark was prioritized because Johansson will appear soon in a solo “Black Widow” movie, which will release on May 1, 2020.

“When you’re dealing with storytelling real estate in a three-hour movie, there’s only so much of it, and someone else has another film coming, there’s always the opportunity to bring closure in that other movie. In this movie, we had to bring closure to Tony Stark,” Joe Russo said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.