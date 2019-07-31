SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 31.
A look at our morning lineup:
- Investigating Utah student’s killing: Videos, pictures, social media all part of evidence collected
- Legislators are mulling ‘tweaks’ to Utah’s medical marijuana law. Here’s why
- Utah’s elected officials had no response Tuesday to President Trump’s verbal attacks. Here’s why a BYU professor called it a ‘lost opportunity’
- Does Utah have the nation’s best defensive line?
- ‘Shark Week’: Former NASA engineer, BYU graduate tests if sharks can smell blood in the water
- Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren clash with moderates over ‘Medicare for All’
A look at our political coverage:
- Utah Rep. Rob Bishop confirms he’s leaving Congress, undecided about governor’s race
- Utah officials, advocates react to Trump administration’s denial of expanded Medicaid funds
- Former Utah first lady Norma Matheson dies
- New Utah endorsements for former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential bid
- New Jason Chaffetz book says he was targeted by Democrats’ power grab
A look at our most popular stories:
- University of Utah doctors discover potentially lifesaving treatment for cardiac patients
- Millennials and Gen X see infidelity differently from their elders. Here’s how it could impact their relationships
- Should you visit Disneyland without kids? Twitter weighs in
- Brad Rock: This is what BYU, Utah and Utah State don’t want to talk about
News from the U.S. and world:
- Sanders and Warren Battle Accusations of ‘Fairy Tale’ Promises as Center-Left Rift Flares(Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, The New York Times)
- North Korea fired ‘multiple’ projectiles off east coast, South Korea reports (Vandana Rambaran, Fox News)
- There was likely no second shooter at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, police say (Darran Simon, CNN)
- With Boris Johnson in Office, a Brexit Standoff With Ireland Solidifies (Max Colchester and Paul Hannon, Wall Street Journal)
- Alleged Capital One hacker may have hit other targets (Kevin Collier, CNN)