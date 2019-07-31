PROVO — A wildfire was burning in the foothills between Provo and Springville on Wednesday.
But as of 8:45 a.m., Provo police reported that no structures had been damaged and no evacuations were expected.
The Alaska Fire had burned about 375 acres as of 8 a.m., in an area east and north of Springville, according to Utah Fire Info. The fire was burning uphill in an area of grass and brush.
The fire was first reported about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The cause remained under investigation Wednesday.
