With fall camp opening Wednesday for the BYU football team, Cougar Insiders Dick Harmon, Jeff Call and Brandon Gurney break down a few of the more intriguing storylines surrounding this year’s squad. What X-factors could elevate the team? What are the greatest areas of concern? And what about that opener against the Utes? How big is that game — for both teams? That and more on this special fall camp preview episode.

