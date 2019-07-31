Steve Griffin, Deseret News
BYU coach Kalani Sitake explodes from the sidelines as the Wisconsin Badgers missed a late field goal giving the Cougars the victory at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

With fall camp opening Wednesday for the BYU football team, Cougar Insiders Dick Harmon, Jeff Call and Brandon Gurney break down a few of the more intriguing storylines surrounding this year’s squad. What X-factors could elevate the team? What are the greatest areas of concern? And what about that opener against the Utes? How big is that game — for both teams? That and more on this special fall camp preview episode.

Deseret News
