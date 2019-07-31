SALT LAKE CITY — Feeling the heat? Minnesota’s not.

WCCO reports that parts of Minnesota experienced fall-like temperatures this week. In fact, International Falls set a new daily low temperature record with 37 degrees, which broke the previous record of 38 degrees recorded back in 1898.

A new record low up north this morning. 37° in @Int_Falls_MN, breaks the old record of 38° that stood since 1898. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/S3atMQtLAD — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) July 30, 2019

This is a bit abnormal. Temperatures in International Falls hover around the mid-50s this time of year. The area will see temperatures in the 30s closer to September or October.

Social media reacted:

Cold in Minnesota is normal... but not in July! https://t.co/GFJmhsULHc — Greg Moon (@GregFromBallard) July 30, 2019

It's 37 degrees in Minnesotahttps://t.co/j4i9H1ishS — Beyond My Purview ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@OverpaidA) July 30, 2019

Similar: In Hibbing, Minnesota, temperatures dropped to 37 degrees, breaking the record of 41 degrees, according to another report.

Meanwhile: The Twin Cities — St. Paul and Minneapolis — experienced temperatures in the mid-70s.