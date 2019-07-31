SALT LAKE CITY — Feeling the heat? Minnesota’s not.Comment on this story
WCCO reports that parts of Minnesota experienced fall-like temperatures this week. In fact, International Falls set a new daily low temperature record with 37 degrees, which broke the previous record of 38 degrees recorded back in 1898.
This is a bit abnormal. Temperatures in International Falls hover around the mid-50s this time of year. The area will see temperatures in the 30s closer to September or October.
Similar: In Hibbing, Minnesota, temperatures dropped to 37 degrees, breaking the record of 41 degrees, according to another report.
Meanwhile: The Twin Cities — St. Paul and Minneapolis — experienced temperatures in the mid-70s.