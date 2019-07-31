2020 University of Utah commit Graham Faloona is currently playing linebacker for Southlake Carroll in Texas, but he nearly quit football in high school.

In an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Faloona detailed how he nearly quit the game and how his teammates and coaches helped him fall in love with the game again.

“I lost my love for football and was focusing on other things,” said Faloona, now a senior. “Lost my vision, but my teammates and coaches helped me through it. There’s no looking back now and I’m just in love with it.”

Faloona also talked about his commitment to Utah.

“I had talked to a lot of schools for awhile, but Utah was one of the first to reach out,” Faloona added. “I kept in touch and as soon as I went out to the school, I feel in love with the campus, program and people ... “I wanted to go into my senior season committed. I wanted to have a home and not to stress about it. Utah is the perfect place for me.”

“He’s very athletic and loves contact. He’s a savvy kid and great leader and just fun to be around. So happy for him to get this opportunity at a place like Utah, which is a top 10, top 15 program in the nation,” Southlake Caroll coach Riley Dodge said. “He’s been through adversity, but stuck with it. He trust the process and now he has a full-ride scholarship. His school is paid for. It’s an awesome story.”

