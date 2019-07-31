LOGAN — Utah State head men's tennis coach Aaron Paajanen has announced the addition of Javier Ruiz (Lausanne, Switzerland) to the team, opening his collegiate career during the 2019-20 season.

Ruiz, who's been ranked as high as No. 90 in the Switzerland, was a semifinalist in the 2019 J4 ITF tournament in Oberentfelden, Switzerland, and also reached the quarterfinals in doubles competition in the Voralberg Open in Austria. Ruiz, who originally hails from Spain, has an ITF ranking of 940.

"I knew from the beginning that Utah State was an excellent way for me to progress as a person, an athlete and to achieve my goals, " Ruiz said. "The program looks amazing and I'm so happy and excited to be a part of this great team."