MURRAY — Police are investigating three fires in Murray that they say were set intentionally.

The fires all started within 15 minutes of one another Tuesday evening around 5:15 p.m., a timeline Murray Fire Department Assistant Chief Chad Pascua described as "very suspicious."

Two of the fires were along 4500 South, with one near 200 West and the other near 600 West. The third fire was near 4800 South and 500 West, along the Jordan River Trail. The largest of the fires was about three acres.

There were no structures involved, though there were some storage containers close to the fire at 4500 South and 200 West, Pascua said.

Murray Police Sgt. Martin Barlow said the fires were intentionally set.

Police have several descriptions of the suspects they believe were involved, but have not found anybody meeting the descriptions yet, Barlow said.