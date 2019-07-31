Note: Kearns finished with an 8-4 overall record in 2018 and was first in Region 2 with a 4-0 record. It lost to Bingham 46-0 in the 6A quarterfinals.

KEARNS — This has been an extremely tough offseason for the Kearns High football team.

Last year's team captain and Homecoming King Audrick Afatasi was paralyzed after a trampoline accident in March. Another former beloved player, Neko Jardine, was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight in July. And two players were suspended in June after posting and reposting insensitive material about the LGBTQ community on social media.

“We have had our fair share of adversity this offseason,” Kearns coach Matt Rickards admitted.

After dealing with heartbreak and humiliation away from the sport, the Cougars have come together and bonded while preparing for the upcoming season on the football field.

“They’re doing a good job. Our kids show up to work. They know what’s expected of them. They work hard,” Rickards said. “For the most part, they give a good effort and have a good attitude. It’s been our philosophy — and how we developed our culture — to develop kids to be the best men.

“We focus on how to respond to adversity. I’m really pleased with how positive these kids are and how they show up and put forth great effort.”

Combined with an abundance of returning talent, an explosive offense and a defense that should be much-improved, that has the Kearns football team feeling optimistic that this season will bring some joy into a community in need of some good news.

“As hard as this offseason’s been … I’m really proud of these kids,” Rickards said. “Regardless if we have a successful season with wins and losses, I’m proud of these kids and how they’ve responded.”

The Cougars believe they have what it takes to contend for the 2019 region championship and to qualify for a trip to Rice-Eccles Stadium. They’re coming off of a season in which they won their first playoff game since the early 1990s and are capable of playing at an even higher level.

“We struggled the first half of the season and then figured things out. These kids are just getting better,” Rickards said. “It’s probably one of the most skilled teams I’ve had at Kearns, so we’re excited about that.”

More importantly, Rickards said Afatasi is "progressing slowly" — which is far better than no progress — after severely injuring his neck and becoming paralyzed below the waist in a trampoline accident.

“He works his butt off every day at Neuroworks,” Rickards said.

The Cougars also welcomed the two suspended players back to the team this week. They couldn't participate in any team activities this summer and have engaged in hours of community and school service, including working with the LGBTQ community. They will be suspended for two games this fall.

Rickards believes they have learned a valuable lesson after their involvement in distributing a Snapchat video in which an LGBTQ pride flag was burned and someone said, "All gays die."

Rickards said he wanted education to accompany the consequences, adding, "The main thing that the district (Granite) and myself wanted to do was give these kids an opportunity to learn and grow."

Team at a glance

Coach: Matt Rickards

Rickards' comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I have mixed feelings about it. I think region play and how you finish region should be part of the RPI. I don’t like that you can win region and still have a lower RPI than somebody you beat in your region. I don’t like the fact that 60 percent of the RPI is based on things I can’t control. I do like the fact that it gives everybody an opportunity to compete in the tournament."

Team offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Bryan Good

2018 offensive production: 31.2 ppg (5th in 6A)

— 10 returning starters

— Multiple offense

Key offensive returning starters

— Isaiah Afatasi (RB)

The standout was a powerhouse last year for the Cougars, scoring 14 TDs on the ground and another through the air.

— Dakota Lynde (QB)

The versatile playmaker threw for more than 2,000 yards while completing 61 percent of his passes and accounted for 22 TDs last season.

— Jack Kelly (TE)

This tight end can punish defenses that put too much attention on the Cougars' talented receiving corp.

Returning offensive starters

— Isaiah Afatasi (RB)

— Dakota Lynde (QB)

— Jeff Bassa (WR)

— Austin Perry (WR)

— Jack Kelly (TE)

— Bradley Gardner (G)

— Manny Salle (G)

— Tucson Vaenuku (TE)

— Mario Zamora (WR)

— Kolby Smallwood (WR)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Naki Leha (Pos)

Rickards' comments on his deep offense:

“We have a problem that’s good to have. We return a lot of guys. … We have a problem of trying to get guys the ball."

Rickards' comments on his running backs:

“Offensively, I would expect to see Isaiah Afatasi do his thing once again. Naki Leha, he’s going to carry most of the load for us at running back and he’s a sophomore. He’s really talented.”

Rickards' comments on other skilled positions:

“Our QB play is solid with Dakota Lynde. We have four receivers I feel really good about. Also at tight end, Jack Kelly is an outstanding, really good player."

Keys for offensive success in 2018:

The Cougars finished as the fifth-best offense in 6A last season, and most of their best players are back. The key will be finding a balance, but they will be tremendously tough to defend as they'll be able to strike from the ground and through the air.

Team defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Rodriges Smith

2018 defensive production: 27.4 ppg (14th in 6A)

— Eight returning starters

— 3-4 defense

Key defensive returning starters

— Ami Leha (DE)

The second-team all-stater returns and can simply wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines.

— Jeff Bassa (LB)

He's got good size (6-3) and athleticism (returned two kickoffs for touchdowns), and the Cougars will depend on his defensive prowess.

— Jack Kelly (LB)

Not only is he a talented tight end, but the Cougars' linebacker has a terrific ability to clog up opponents' offenses.

Returning defensive starters

Ami Leha (DE)

Daniel Williams (DT)

Jack Kelly (DE)

Jeff Bassa (LB)

Isaiah Afatasi (S)

Austin Perry (S)

Kingston Sapoi (LB)

Xavier Afatasi (LB)

Rickards' comments on Ami Leha:

“He’s just a terror on the defensive line. He’ll do really well for us there.”

Rickards' comments on defense overall:

“Defensively, I feel we are much better than we were last year. Offensively, I feel like we can be very explosive again. I just expect us to be better based on our kids growing and getting better each and every day.”

Rickards' comments on the linebacker crew:

“I think our linebackers are great. We have two outside backers who are going to cause some havoc.”

Keys for defensive success in 2018:

The Cougars had such an explosive offense that they were able to get by with a middle-of-the-pack defense. But with another year of experience, the K-Town boys anticipate making big strides on this side of the ball.

Bottom line:

The Cougars are stacked, especially offensively. They bring almost every key player back from a team that put up the fifth-most points in 6A, and add in a very talented sophomore running back. One tough aspect is that many of the Kearns players have to go both ways because of lower participation numbers than most 6A schools (75 vs. 120ish). This could be a very, very fun year for K-Town, which could contend for its first football championship since 1989.

Coaches preseason Region 2 straw poll: First

Deseret News Region 2 prediction: First

Key region game: vs. Hunter, Sept. 27 (Week 7)

2019 schedule

Aug. 16 — BOX ELDER, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Mountain Ridge, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Olympus, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Taylorsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — RIVERTON, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at West Jordan, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — HUNTER, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Granger, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — WEST, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — CYPRUS, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Kearns High School

All-time record: 193-332-1 (53 years)

Region championships: 6 (1969, 1973 co, 1989 co, 1993, 2017, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 24

Current playoff appearance streak: 4 (2015-2018)

All-time playoff record: 12-22

State championships: 2 (1972, 1989)

State championship record: 2-0

Most played rivalry: 52 meetings with Granger dating back to 1966. Granger leads 35-17.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Cougar Al Romero booted a state-record 92-yard punt in 1976.

Last five

2018 — 8-4 (4-0 in Region 2 — 6A quarterfinals)

2017 — 9-2 (4-0 in Region 2 — 6A first round)

2016 — 8-3 (4-1 in Region 6 — 4A first round)

2015 — 8-3 (4-1 in Region 6 — 4A first round)

2014 — 3-7 (2-4 in Region 6 — missed playoffs)

Kearns coaching history

2013-current — Matt Rickards (39-26)

2006-2012 — Bill Cosper (34-42)

2002-2005 — Doug Bills (9-31)

1997-2001 — Marvin Magalei (9-39)

1990-1996 — Mike Sorich (18-50)

1983-1989 — Tom Larsen (29-39)

1980-1982 — Bruce Takeno (5-20)

1978-1979 — Gil Cordova (2-16)

1966-1977 — Frank Klekas (47-69)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Isaiah Afatasi, ATH

2017 — Journey Buba, S

2017 — Sese Felila, TB

2016 — Sese Felila, RB

2016 — Journey Buba, S

2016 — Kaden Leonard, K

2015 — Sione Finau, DB

2012 — James Felila, RB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.