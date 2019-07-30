SALT LAKE CITY — Ten different Democratic Party candidates competed from the Fox Theatre in Detroit on Monday.

Each of the candidates had noteworthy quotes, which we’ve collected below to share with you.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

“We’re not going to solve the urgent problems that we face with small ideas and spinelessness. We’re going to solve them by being the Democratic Party of big, structural change.”

“We are the Democrats. We are not about trying to take away healthcare from anyone. That’s what the Republicans are trying to do. And we should stop using Republican talking points.”

“Climate crisis is the existential crisis for our world. It puts every living thing on this planet at risk.”

“We need to call out white supremacy for what it is: domestic terrorism. And it poses a threat to the United States of America.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

“We have got to take on Trump’s racism, his sexism, xenophobia and come together in an unprecedented grassroots movement to not only defeat Trump, but to transform our economy and our government.”

“My vision, among other things, says that if we’re going to fight for healthcare, we don’t take money from the drug companies and the insurance companies. … I’ve asked all the candidates to (not take their money). … We must #CancelStudentDebt. That’s a new vision.”

“If a mother and a child walk thousands of miles on a dangerous path, in my view they are not criminals. They are people fleeing violence.”

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney

“I’m the product of the American dream. I believe in it. I’m the grandson of immigrants, the son of a construction worker.”

“I’m the only one on the stage who actually has experience in the health care business and with all due respect, I don’t think my colleagues understand the business.”

“We have a choice. We can go down the road that Sen. Sanders and Sen. Warren want to take us with bad policies like Medicare for all, free everything and impossible promises that will turn off independent voters and get Trump reelected.”

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

“What we focused on was making sure that we got people together to get things done, to provide solutions to problems, to make sure that we work together and created jobs. That’s how we’re going to beat Donald Trump.”

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan

“This isn’t about left or right. This is about new and better.”

“Right now, when you want to come into the country, you should at least ring the door bell.”

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock

“I come from a state where a lot of people voted for Donald Trump. Let’s not kid ourselves, he will be hard to beat. … I’m a pro-choice, pro-union populist Democrat that won three elections in a red state.”

Author Marianne Williamson

“We, the American people, must rise up and do what we do best and create a new possibility, say no to what we don’t want and yes to what we know can be true. I’m Marianne Williamson, and that’s why I’m running for president.”

“Everything that we are talking about here tonight is what’s wrong with American politics, and the Democratic Party needs to understand that we should be the party that talks not just about symptoms but also about causes.”

“For politicians … who themselves have taken tens of thousands and, in some cases, hundreds of thousands of dollars from these same corporate donors … I don’t think the Democratic Party should be surprised that so many Americans believe 'yada, yada, yada.'”

“We need to recognize when it comes to the economic gap between blacks and whites in America, it does come from a great injustice that has never been dealt with.”

“I look at some of you and I almost wonder why you’re Democrats. You almost think something is wrong with using the instruments of government to help people.”

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

“Yes, I have bold ideas but they are grounded in reality. … I’m from the Midwest and I’ve won every race, every place, every time.”

“There are people that voted for Donald Trump before that aren’t racist, they just wanted a better shake in the economy and so I would appeal to them. But I don’t think anyone can justify what this president is doing.”

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke

“In the face of cruelty and fear from a lawless president, we will choose to be the nation that stands up for the human rights of everyone. … We will ensure each one of us is well enough and educated enough and paid enough to realize our full potential.”

“The very foundation of this country, the wealth that we have built, the way we became the greatest country on the face of the planet was literally on the backs of those who were kidnapped and brought here by force.”

“There’s no reason for us to be at war all over the world. … I will end those wars and we will not start new wars. We’ll not send more U.S. service members overseas to sacrifice their lives and take the lives of others.”

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

“I was a junior when the Columbine shooting happened. I am the first generation to see school shootings. We have produced the second generation. We dare not allow there to be a third. Something is broken.”

“As an urban mayor serving a diverse community, the racial divide lives within me.”