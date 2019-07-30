1 of 18
Paul Sancya, AP
Workers get the stage ready for the Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.
SALT LAKE CITY — Ten Democratic presidential candidates battled on Tuesday night in a debate on CNN, and social media had a number of reactions.

Overall, Twitter expressed a little bit of boredom from the debate, while also pointing out the highlights from the night.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren had one of the biggest moments of the nightwhen she clapped back against former Maryland Rep. John Delaney.

https://twitter.com/richardhtx/status/1156377530426957830

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had a big moment when he began to wave his hands.

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan had a strong night as well, according to social media,

And author Marianne Williamson had a rather impressive night in the eyes of tweeters.

https://twitter.com/ditzkoff/status/1156392695335702529
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
