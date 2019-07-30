SALT LAKE CITY — Ten Democratic presidential candidates battled on Tuesday night in a debate on CNN, and social media had a number of reactions.

Overall, Twitter expressed a little bit of boredom from the debate, while also pointing out the highlights from the night.

I tuned in to watch the Democratic debate on CNN but it seems more like Monday Night Football — Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) July 31, 2019

Walking out on stage one at a time...this is so stressful — Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) July 31, 2019

I do like that you can hear their awkward small talk on mic — Josh Barro (@jbarro) July 31, 2019

I'm imagining that the CNN debate opening fanfare is for an NBA basketball game, and I haven't had to change a thing. They announced the starting lineup. They sang. One candidate didn't know what to do with their hands during the national anthem. — kathryn fink (@finkcommakath) July 31, 2019

Biden is doing great tonight. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 31, 2019

First question of the debate comes *checks watch* 25 minutes in. Gonna be a night. — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 31, 2019

Opening statements: no need to shout when the camera is on you. @PeteButtigieg seemed surest of himself IMO because he was calmest #demdebate — Diane Feldman (@dianefeldman) July 31, 2019

This debate is highly effective in that it is bringing out real policy contrasts between the candidates. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) July 31, 2019

Losers of this debate, and every debate: moderators. — David Uberti (@DavidUberti) July 31, 2019

So basically the take away from. this debate is “thank you (Gov/Sen/Mayor/random lady) your time is up. — John Anzalone (@JohnAnzo) July 31, 2019

This feels like Warren's debate. — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) July 31, 2019

Bernie won early, Warren won late. — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) July 31, 2019

The moderates got plenty of time tonight, but so much of it was to showcase how at odds they are with Warren/Sanders. Just very hard to run that way. Bill Clinton is often touted as a moderate who was able to won a Dem nomination, but even he got to go to the left in the primary. — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) July 31, 2019

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren had one of the biggest moments of the nightwhen she clapped back against former Maryland Rep. John Delaney.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had a big moment when he began to wave his hands.

Sanders is scoring on everyone tonight. — Philip Bump (@pbump) July 31, 2019

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan had a strong night as well, according to social media,

Tim Ryan is the only candidate who does not have his hand over his heart on stage during the National Anthem — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 31, 2019

Tim Ryan is en fuego. May be the strongest debater so far. Regularly winning exchanges with Bernie. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 31, 2019

.@RepTimRyan actually got me to bust out loud laughing, telling @SenSanders “You don’t have to yell.” — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) July 31, 2019

And author Marianne Williamson had a rather impressive night in the eyes of tweeters.

There is absolutely no way Marianne Williamson isn’t a hologram secretly sponsored by Whole Foods — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) July 31, 2019

Marianne Williamson is not that into policy details, which gives her a huge advantage in communicating to voters, who are not that into policy details either. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 31, 2019

CNN obviously spooked by the "oops, we made Trump president" experience into not giving Williamson the space and air she deserves. — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) July 31, 2019

Marianne Williamson probably isn't going to be president but I could totally see her as Secretary of Love. — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) July 31, 2019

So we just watched Marianne Williamson win the race portion of the debate. — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) July 31, 2019