SALT LAKE CITY — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren had a viral moment during Tuesday night’s Democratic debate on CNN.

Warren, who was billed as one of the headliners of the night, responded to former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, who was talking about what can’t be done.

“I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” she said.

Watch the clip below.

