COPPERTON — Crews responded to two brush fires on private property south of Copperton on Tuesday evening, a spokesman for Unified Fire Authority said.

By 7:30 p.m., the fires on the Kennecott Utah Copper property were fully contained, spokesman Matthew McFarland said. The fires each burned an estimated two acres.

The fire crews "got a quick knockdown on the fire and very quickly had it entirely contained," McFarland said. At 7:30 p.m., the crews were doing mop-up work and ensuring the fire wouldn't flare up again.

Nobody was injured and no structures were threatened at any point, McFarland said.

The cause of the fires are under investigation.