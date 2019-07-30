1 of 3
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Crews work a small brush fire on Kennecott Utah Copper property just south of Copperton on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

COPPERTON — Crews responded to two brush fires on private property south of Copperton on Tuesday evening, a spokesman for Unified Fire Authority said.

By 7:30 p.m., the fires on the Kennecott Utah Copper property were fully contained, spokesman Matthew McFarland said. The fires each burned an estimated two acres.

The fire crews "got a quick knockdown on the fire and very quickly had it entirely contained," McFarland said. At 7:30 p.m., the crews were doing mop-up work and ensuring the fire wouldn't flare up again.

Nobody was injured and no structures were threatened at any point, McFarland said.

The cause of the fires are under investigation.

Gretel Kauffman Gretel Kauffman joined the Deseret News as a news division reporter in May 2019. She is an upstate New York native and has a B.A. in American Studies from the University of Notre Dame.
