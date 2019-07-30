LOGAN — Kerstin Fotu, a 19-year-old who will play for BYU in the fall, captured medalist honors at the Utah Women’s State Amateur Tuesday, firing a 2-under-par 70 at Logan Country Club to finish medal play at 141. She earned the No. 1 seed for match play and will face Sandy’s Cora Mickelson in the first match Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Southern Utah golfer Poy Prasurtwong, who led after the first round, finished second at 143 after shooting a 75 Tuesday. She’ll take on BYU golfer Naomi Soifua, who was a finalist the last time the State Am was played in Logan in 2012.

Another BYU golfer, Anna Kennedy of Colorado, finished third at 145, while Dixie State golfer Abbey Porter was fourth at 150. Tying fifth at 151 were two of the favorites coming into the tournament, 15-year-old Grace Summerhays, who shot a 71 after a first-round 80, and Carissa Graft, who shot a 72 after an opening-round 79.

Three golfers Launa Wilson, Laura Gernier and Tara Oglesby all tied for seventh at 152 and three golfers came in at 153 — Cassie Campos, Cristiana Ciasca and Kyla Smith.

Fotu started off with a pair of bogeys on her first nine, but came back with three birdies on her second nine to edge Prasurtwong, who bogeyed three of her last eight holes.

The cutline came at 156 and no playoff was needed to determine match-play participants.

Utah Women's State Amatuer

Logan Country Club (Par-72)

141 — Kerstin Fotu (71-70)

143 — Poy Prasurtwong (68-75)

145 — Anna Kennedy (74-71)

150 — Abbey Porter (76-74)

151 — Carissa Graft (79-72), Grace Summerhays (80-71)

152 — Launa Wilson (76-76), Laura Gernier (80-72), Tara Oglesby (76-76)

154 — Cassie Campos (80-74), Cristiana Ciasca (78-76), Kyla Smith (78-76)

155 — Xena Motes (82-73)

156 — Naomi Soifua (78-78), Taitum Beck (77-79), Cora Mickelson (79-77)

Failed to qualify

157 — Alexis Wilson (83-74), Emma Winfree (77-80), Madison Moss (83-74)

158 — Hannah Gleason (80-78)

159 — Bailey Henley (78-81), Ivane Heilas (78-81), Karen Valcarce (81-78), Morgan Bentley (75-84)

160 — Emma Johnson (76-84), Tayllore Ward (78-82)

First-round pairings

9:30 a.m. — Fotu vs. Mickelson

9:39 a.m. — Wilson vs. Oglesby

9:48 a.m. — Porter vs. Motes

9:57 a.m. — Graft vs. Smith

10:06 a.m. — Prasurtwong vs. Soifua

10:15 a.m. — Gerner vs. Campos

10:24 a.m. — Kennedy vs. Beck

10:33 a.m. — Summerhays vs. Ciasca