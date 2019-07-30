SALT LAKE CITY — CNN hosted the second round of the Democratic primary debates on Tuesday night, and Twitter wasn't happy with the quick time limits.

Candidates were asked a question and given 60 seconds to respond, and rebuttals and responses were limited to 30 seconds.

The time limits created a round of rapid-fire question and answers. Twitter didn’t love the quick time limits. CNN anchor and debate moderator Jake Tapper was mentioned a few times by social media for speaking too much early on as well since he was keeping track of the time limits.

Here's how Twitter reacted.

These time limits are ridiculous. It's a debate. Let them debate. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) July 31, 2019

You have 15 seconds to explain your health care plan — go! — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) July 31, 2019

This pace is way too fast for any useful debate. — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 31, 2019

I'm running for President on a plan to only raise Jake Tapper's taxes to pay for Medicare for All — fun nickname for a fun guy (@pisspope) July 31, 2019

jake tapper with the unthinking, bad faith questions #DemDebate — aleksander chan (@aleksnotalex) July 31, 2019

“Jake, your question is a Republican talking point.” – @BernieSanders — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) July 31, 2019

it's....a little hard to follow when no one has time to finish their sentences — Jane C. Timm (@janestreet) July 31, 2019

These time limits.



Are way too...



Str-



"Thank you David" — David Catanese (@davecatanese) July 31, 2019

Jake Tapper’s questions take longer than 15 seconds. Maybe the rebuttals could get 30 seconds. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ckkcRYK5j2 — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) July 31, 2019

These 10-candidate, 30-second response debates are not productive #CNNDebate — Jonathan Yuan (@jyuanathan) July 31, 2019

Maybe instead of imposing insanely short time limits @CNN could let the candidates debate??? — Shannon 🙅🏻‍♀️ (@TheStagmania) July 31, 2019

Jake: What time is it?



Candidate: It's eight forty th...



Jake: I want to bring in Congressman Delaney — Will Wilkinson 🌐 (@willwilkinson) July 31, 2019