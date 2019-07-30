1 of 3
Paul Sancya, AP
From left, Marianne Williamson; Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock take the stage for the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

SALT LAKE CITY — CNN hosted the second round of the Democratic primary debates on Tuesday night, and Twitter wasn't happy with the quick time limits.

Candidates were asked a question and given 60 seconds to respond, and rebuttals and responses were limited to 30 seconds.

The time limits created a round of rapid-fire question and answers. Twitter didn’t love the quick time limits. CNN anchor and debate moderator Jake Tapper was mentioned a few times by social media for speaking too much early on as well since he was keeping track of the time limits.

Here's how Twitter reacted.

Herb Scribner
