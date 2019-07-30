COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Police are looking for a person who parents said groped two children at the Cottonwood Heights Recreation Center pool.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department received a report Monday that two separate children had been groped over their clothing while swimming at the pool at 7500 S. 2700 East, the police department said Tuesday.

The report was made by concerned parents, police said.

They are asking anybody with information about the suspect to call Cottonwood Heights police at 801-840-4000 or 801-944-7100.