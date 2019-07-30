SALT LAKE CITY — There's no shortage of things for Utahns to do in the summer, especially if they're willing to open their wallets.

During the summer months — June to August — 36% of Utahns spend more than they typically do during the rest of the year, an average of $742 per month, according to a news release from the Zions Bank Utah Consumer Attitude Index. Among those who spend more during that period, 48% splurge on recreational or vacation activities as the biggest areas of increase.

For nearly 90% of Utah families with children, a chunk of that extra spending is going toward kids' summer camps, classes and other activities. Those families plan to spend an average $830, or $406 per child, according to the release.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Chad Berbert, economic consultant to Zions Bank and principal of the Cicero Group, speaks during the Zions Bank Utah Consumer Attitude Index press conference at Tracy Aviary in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

In Salt Lake City, locals and visitors are choosing to spend more of their time at nature-oriented venues like Tracy Aviary located at Liberty Park. As the largest and oldest of only two free-standing aviaries in the nation, Tracy Aviary is a favorite summer destination for Utah families and tourists.

The aviary has developed education programs that reach more than 60,000 children annually through interactive exhibits, camps, classes and hands-on experiences, explained Matthew Utley, director of horticulture and facilities at the aviary. He said the venue has increased its attendance significantly over the past few years.

"Fifty-one percent of our visitation comes between May and September," he said. "We attract 140,000 to 150,000 visitors a year."

He noted that attendance climbed 15% in 2018 over 2017, and this year is on pace to have a 10% overall increase in visitors. He said great efforts have gone into creating a fulfilling visitor experience for people of all ages.

"Going behind the scenes with our flamingos, going behind the scenes with the raptors, hand-feeding a pelican, as well as educational programs … when (visitors) come it's more than just a walk-through to look at exhibits," he said. "It's enriched in so many ways by the things that people can do while they are here."

For Ayranger Fernandez, who was visiting Utah for the first time from Puerto Rico, the aviary provided an interesting exploration of some of nature's endangered species of birds.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Roselina Armstrong and Nicole Taylor react as Inca, a red-billed toucan, hops across their arms during a bird show at Tracy Aviary in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

"The only way to try to keep them thriving is by having special areas where they can keep them breeding so they can be released again to the wild," he said. "If we visit again, this would be a place we would come back to."

Meanwhile, Utah consumers' faith in their economic fortunes remain high, according to the Zions Bank survey, but that optimism is tempered by some concerns about local business conditions.

The Zions Bank Utah Consumer Attitude Index for the month of July declined slightly by 2.4 points to register at 113.0 — down 0.3 points year over year. In contrast, the national Consumer Confidence Index climbed 11.4 points to register at 135.7 for the month.

"National perceptions are almost where they were when they peaked a little over a year and a half ago," said Chad Berbert, principal with Cicero Group, speaking at a news conference in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

The overall index is based on a representative sample of 500 Utah households surveyed monthly by Cicero Group — with a 95% confidence level with a variance of plus or minus 4.38%. The results are compared to both Utah data and national data from previous months to identify key statewide consumer sentiment trends.

"What's happening in Utah that is distinct from that is Utahns are feeling a little more skittish than they were previously," he said. "Our job growth is still pretty strong, so we're not seeing jobs go away, there just seems to be a perception that things are maybe a little shakier."

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Claire Krause and her mother, Sarah Krause, watch the bird show at Tracy Aviary in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

The Utah Present Situation Index — a subindex of current economic conditions — fell by 3.6 points to register at 124.8 in July, prompted in part by consumer attitudes on current job availability, Berbert said.

The index showed that 5% fewer Utahns felt jobs were plentiful — down to 61% from the prior month. Despite the decline, 5% more Utahns believe that business conditions are favorable compared to July 2018, the survey indicated.

The Utah Expectations Index, which tracks consumer sentiment six months from now, dropped slightly — down 1.5 points to register at 105.5. The Expectations Index has declined by 1.1 points over the past 12-month period. Even so, some Utah consumers expressed optimism about their income outlook, with 38% feeling their income would rise in the next six months — the highest level reached since March of last year.

While local confidence in the economy is moderating a bit, consumer expectations about job security are climbing, reaching at one of the highest points of the past two years, the survey showed.

Over 80% of consumers said they feel it is unlikely they will lose a job they want to keep. It was almost at the highest level of job security expectations recorded since the index began in January 2011 — the record is 84%, set in November 2016.

Berbert said Utah consumer sentiment is in line with the state’s prevailing employment conditions. This month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Utah has an unemployment rate of 2.8% — the lowest level since November 2007.