The article about religious persecution followed the theme stated in the headline "Do persecuted Christians receive too much attention?" While you presented both sides of the issue, your conclusions seemed to veer towards saying, "Yes, they do."

I asked several of my acquaintances if they thought Christian persecution got too much attention, and they said they had never read about it. The press rarely covers Christian persecution, so how can they say it gets too much attention? Christian organizations try to bring it to the attention of the public, but the press doesn't.

Your article was a welcome exception. The reality is that Christians are the most persecuted religion in the world today, and as such, need the most attention. The BBC recently reported that persecution of Christians is reaching near-genocide levels in the Middle East. Christian buildings are under attack around the world in record numbers, and the number of countries that are in the "extreme" level for persecution of Christians has multiplied exponentially.

There has been Christian genocide in Sudan, Syria, Iraq and many other countries. The number of Christians in Iraq dropped from 1.5 million to less than 120,000 in 15 years. Even in our country it is becoming more common to sue or vilify business owners who are Christian. So, I say no, persecuted Christians don't receive too much attention, but way too little.

Evelyn Scott

Draper