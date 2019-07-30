SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police on Tuesday released the name of a West Valley man who was killed Monday at the Pick-n-Pull in South Salt Lake.

Trent Thatcher, 48, was removing a transmission from a car with his 18-year-old son in the auto salvage yard at 585 W. 3300 South, South Salt Lake police spokesman Gary Keller said. The car was lifted up on supports when it fell, pinning Thatcher underneath, Keller said.

Police had initially reported that the man was 50 years old.

Thatcher was taken with critical injuries to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.