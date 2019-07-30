SALT LAKE CITY — Naseem Gaskin, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard who redshirted for the Utah Utes last season, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal as per verbalcommits.com.

Gaskin becomes the sixth player to transfer away from the program since November, joining Vante Hendrix (New Mexico), Jayce Johnson (Marquette), Charles Jones Jr. (Portland State), Christian Popoola (Salt Lake Community College) and Donnie Tillman (UNLV).

Utah’s current posted roster includes:

SENIORS: F Marc Reininger.

JUNIORS: G Alfonso Plummer.

SOPHOMORES: F Timmy Allen, F Riley Battin, G Ben Bittner, F Both Gach, G Brooks King.

FRESHMEN: G Elias Ballstaedt, G Jaxon Brenchley, F Branden Carlson, G Brandon Haddock, F Mikael Jantunen, G Rylan Jones, F Lahat Thioune, C Matt Van Komen, G Brendan Wenzel.