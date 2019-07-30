SALT LAKE CITY — Microsoft has announced the lineup for their Xbox Games With Gold program in August — and it’s a critically solid bunch of games.

According to Polygon, August’s free Xbox games include “Gears of War 4,” “Forza Motorsport 6,” “Torchlight” and “Castlevania: Lords of Shadow.” It’s important to note the latter two games are Xbox 360 titles but can be played on Xbox One through backward compatibility.

I’ve previously reported for Deseret News that the Games With Gold program comes as a perk with Xbox Live Gold, which is required to play games online. GWG is also available through the recently announced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription — that program bundles Xbox Live with Game Pass, a Netflix-style game program.

Here’s what you need to know about each game, including a brief description, critical reception and parental advisory information:

‘Gears of War 4’

Platform: Xbox One

Date Available: Aug. 1-31

Metacritic Score: 84

ESRB Rating: M for blood and gore, intense violence and strong language

“Gears of War 4” is a third-person cover sci-fi shooter that follows JD Fenix and his friends, Kait and Del, as they fight off swarms of insectoid aliens. Gameplay requires players to take cover behind walls and other objects before using a variety of firearms and chainsaw bayonets to defeat enemies.

USGamer also reports that “Gears 5,” the next game in the series, will release on Sept. 10 and features Kait as the main character.

According to Common Sense Media, the game is “super fun” but features over-the-top levels of blood and gore. The game also includes strong profanity. However, GameSpot reports the game’s settings also include an adult content filter that will remove gore and mature language.

‘Forza Motorsport 6’

Platform: Xbox One

Date Available: Aug. 16-Sept. 15

Metacritic Score: 87

ESRB Rating: E

According to Microsoft’s storefront, “Forza Motorsport 6” is a racing simulation game featuring 450 detailed cars and 24-player races on real-world tracks. The standard edition package — which is what’s available for Xbox Live subscribers — also includes a tenth-anniversary car pack featuring Lamborghini and McLaren sports cars.

‘Torchlight’

Platform: Xbox 360

Date Available: Aug. 1-15

Metacritic Score: 81

ESRB Rating: T for blood and violence

According to the game’s website, “Torchlight” is a randomized dungeon crawler action RPG featuring loot and unique adventures. Players can choose a character class — Alchemist, Vanquisher and Destroyer — featuring unique skills and defeat monsters within underground caverns.

‘Castlevania: Lords of Shadow’

Platform: Xbox One

Date Available: Aug. 16-31

Metacritic Score: 83

ESRB Rating: M for blood and gore, nudity and violence

According to publisher Konami, “Lords of Shadow” is an action-oriented take on the classic “Castlevania” series starring Gabriel, a warrior serving the Brotherhood of Light. Players will fight against monsters and the powerful Lords of Chaos to save the world and get revenge on those who killed his wife, Marie.

Common Sense Media reports that the game is a well-made, adults-only fantasy game that features heavy doses of violence against fantasy creatures like werewolves. Some of its fairy creatures are also depicted in the nude.