PROVO — What had been a fun outing at Bridal Veil Falls turned tragic Sunday when, according to a witness, a large object suddenly came over the falls and struck a 25-year-old man in the head, killing him.

On Tuesday, the Utah County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Fernando Alderete Salazar. Investigators initially were told he was 23 years old.

“That’s a pretty freak accident,” said Curtis Daly, who was taking turns lying in a puddle at the foot of the upper falls with his daughter at approximately 3 p.m.

Daly’s daughter was taking a photo of him smiling in front of the falls when Salazar took a turn laying in the puddle.

Within seconds, Daly said, “this boulder comes straight down, (and hit) his head. My daughter was there a minute-and-a-half earlier, and I was there 45 seconds previous. You kind of have to keep your mind from thinking 'That could have been me.'”

Winston Armani, Deseret News Water gushes down Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Daly hurried back down the trail with his horrified daughter and signaled for someone to call 911.

“I can’t even imagine,” Daly said. “We’re just hanging out, having a great time — and it goes from that to immediate pain and suffering. It’s very surreal.”

Investigators interviewed several people at the scene and have not confirmed whether it was a rock or log that fell on Salazar.

Officials with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said family members tried unsuccessfully to revive Salazar after he was struck. He was visiting Utah from Mexico for two weeks for a family function.

According to a GoFundMe account established by Salazar's family to help with the expenses returning his remains to Mexico, Bridal Veil Falls was one of his favorite places to go to in Utah.

"He was a good kid. He was a soccer fan of Cruz Azul and he will even be wearing a team shirt in his funeral," the family said in a statement released through the sheriff's office. "He was going to graduate college and become an accountant. He always helped his family out and all his friends and family loved him. He was just 25 years old."