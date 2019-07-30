Epic Games
In this Sunday, July 28, 2019 photo, Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pa., celebrates as he holds up the trophy after winning the Fortnite World Cup solo finals in New York. Giersdorf, who goes by the name "Bugha" when competing, racked up the most points and won $3 million as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion.
SALT LAKE CITY — The Fortnite World Cup was the most-streamed esports event in Twitch history, according to new data from GitHyp, a video game analytics website.

Data shows that the Fortnite World Cup drew in more than 1.3 million concurrent viewers on Sunday for the solo finals, making it the most-watched esports event on Twitch, a social media app that allows people to watch live streams of games and events.

The Fortnite World Cup surpassed the CS:GO event, which had 1.15 million viewers, and a League of Legends event, which had 1.14 million viewers at its peak.

Yes, but: Fortnite World Cup came in below the 2018 Celebrity Pro-Am event on Twitch, which had 1.5 million concurrent viewers. However, that event was not deemed an esports event, according to ComicBook.com.

More details: In total, the Fortnite World Cup finals had 2 million concurrent viewers on Sunday if you include YouTube numbers, too, according to Variety. Epic Games hasn’t released all the numbers yet from all viewership platforms though.

Still: Valve’s Dota 2 international tournament still holds the record for the most total concurrent viewers of a competition with more than 5 million viewers. The tournament happened back in 2017, according to Variety.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
