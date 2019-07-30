SALT LAKE CITY — The Fortnite World Cup was the most-streamed esports event in Twitch history, according to new data from GitHyp, a video game analytics website.

Data shows that the Fortnite World Cup drew in more than 1.3 million concurrent viewers on Sunday for the solo finals, making it the most-watched esports event on Twitch, a social media app that allows people to watch live streams of games and events.

The Fortnite World Cup surpassed the CS:GO event, which had 1.15 million viewers, and a League of Legends event, which had 1.14 million viewers at its peak.

Yes, but: Fortnite World Cup came in below the 2018 Celebrity Pro-Am event on Twitch, which had 1.5 million concurrent viewers. However, that event was not deemed an esports event, according to ComicBook.com.

More details: In total, the Fortnite World Cup finals had 2 million concurrent viewers on Sunday if you include YouTube numbers, too, according to Variety. Epic Games hasn’t released all the numbers yet from all viewership platforms though.

Still: Valve’s Dota 2 international tournament still holds the record for the most total concurrent viewers of a competition with more than 5 million viewers. The tournament happened back in 2017, according to Variety.