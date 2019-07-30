SALT LAKE CITY — “When Calls the Heart” star Erin Krakow said in a recent interview that she misses her friend and former co-star Lori Loughlin.

Krakow spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Summer 2019 TCA event in Beverly Hills, California over the weekend. She opened up about working on “When Calls the Heart” without Loughlin, who was written off the show after Hallmark cut ties with the actress in the wake of the college admissions scandal.

“I miss her very much. Yeah, she’s my best, best friend, so that was hard not having her there, obviously,” Krakow told Entertainment Tonight. “We were happy to see that the fans continued to support the show and rally around us, and we’ve really felt that love, so thank you.”

Krakow also opened up about the “When Calls the Heart” season six finale in which her character Elizabeth danced with Lucas (Chris McNally) even as she looked into the eyes of Nathan (Kevin McGarry). Social media couldn’t handle the moment from the “When Calls the Heart” finale and many wondered what it meant for the character's love life.