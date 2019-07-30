SALT LAKE CITY — The remake of “The Lion King” only has one real live-action shot in the film, according to director Jon Favreau.

Favreau tweeted Sunday that there’s only one “real shot” in the film. He said there were 1,490 rendered shots from animators and CG artists.

“I slipped in one single shot that we actually photographed in Africa to see if anyone would notice. It is the first shot of the movie that begins ‘The Circle of Life,’” Favreau wrote on Twitter.

This is the only real shot in #TheLionKing. There are 1490 rendered shots created by animators and CG artists. I slipped in one single shot that we actually photographed in Africa to see if anyone would notice. It is the first shot of the movie that begins The Circle of Life. pic.twitter.com/CO0spSyCv4 — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) July 26, 2019

Favreau told Variety that he didn’t stray too far from the original version of “The Lion King” because that’s more his style.

“Everybody’s got their own formula. I’m not saying this is the way you do it, but it’s the way I’ve done it. You don’t want to reinvent it completely. You want people to see it and be able to say, ‘I saw The Lion King.’ Just like when I went to see the play. I went to see the play. I had seen the movie, and I said, ‘I saw The Lion King.’ Now the play is an hour longer and has different songs, different scenes, but somehow it captured the essence of the film. You would casually say it’s the same exact story.”

Total numbers: “The Lion King” corralled $75 million over the weekend in North America, topping the box office again, according to The Associated Press. “Lion King” has now amassed $50 million to become the fourth-highest grossing film of the year.