SALT LAKE CITY — MTV may remove Michael Jackson’s name from the company’s Video Vanguard Award, according to multiple reports.

An unnamed source told Page Six that higher-ups at MTV are considering taking Michael Jackson’s name off of the award, which is currently called the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The award is typically distributed at the MTV Video Music Awards and awarded to an artist who has made major accomplishments in music and videos. But the award could be dropped altogether this year, according to Page Six.

“There’s a lot of heated discussion at the network about how to handle the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year, and it’s getting ugly,” the unnamed source told Page Six. “There’s talk about if they should change the name, or get rid of it altogether. [There’s also talk] about who would pre­sent it and who would accept it. It’s a mess.”

“MTV [potentially] banning his name is the latest fallout,” said the source. “They haven’t decided yet, but they’ve been going back and forth on it. There are a lot of issues.”

Context: According to Uproxx, the heated discussion follows the controversial HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which centered around two young men and their claims that Jackson molested and sexually assaulted them when they were young. The film dropped earlier his year, prompting radio stations to ban Michael Jackson’s music and protests at the Sundance Film Festival.