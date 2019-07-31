SALT LAKE CITY — Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ready to say goodbye to her “Fuller House” character.

“I’m not going to think about saying goodbye,” Bure told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m just going to pretend like it’s not ending. I don’t want to think about it.”

Bure told Entertainment Tonight that the “Fuller House” final season is still in production. She said she’s been allowed to direct a few episodes, too.

“I love directing,” Bure marveled. “I’ve done two so far, and I got another one coming up.”

She added, “I love being behind the camera and feel really confident and good.”

Cameron told Us Weekly that the “Fuller House” cast remains united despite all the controversy surrounding the group this year. Specifically, one of the cast members, Lori Loughlin, was accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so that her daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli could be crew team recruits for the University of Southern California.