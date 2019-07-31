SALT LAKE CITY — Did Kanye West just visit Pleasant Grove, Utah? Social media definitely thinks so.

Multiple reports — including one from The Daily Herald and one from KUTV — suggest that Kanye West was recently in Utah.

Here’s the deal. The R&R BBQ in Pleasant Grove shared a photo on Facebook of a Reddit post about Kanye being at the Pleasant Grove location.

“Only Kanye knows the best BBQ food in Utah. 🔥Thanks so much Kanye for stopping by!” the Facebook post reads.

Only Kanye knows the best BBQ food in Utah. 🔥Thanks so much Kanye for stopping by!...#bbqribs #ribs #bbqfest... Posted by R&R BBQ on Monday, July 29, 2019

Social media joined in on the fun. Some wondered why West would be in Utah, while others thought it was a good move.

Imagine running into Kanye West at Evermore — Armando 'Can we play D&D yet?' (@UtterPWNedNoob) July 28, 2019

Kanye West being at a Utah BBQ joint on a Friday night is definitely peak Kanye West. — Tanner Martin (@TanMart03) July 27, 2019

Why Utah?: Well, according to The Daily Herald, “The reason for Kanye’s visit is largely unknown, though, as aforementioned, he was seen with the owner of Evermore, raising speculation that he’s looking to invest in the amusement park.”

Wyoming ties: Last year, Kanye West made headlines for appearing in Wyoming to record his latest album, “Ye.” As I wrote for the Deseret News, the Diamond Cross Ranch in Moran, Wyoming, said it didn’t want to have any more rap events following West’s listening party at the ranch.