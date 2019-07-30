ST. GEORGE — The body of a missing paraglider was recovered by Washington County search and rescue crews on Monday.

The 38-year-old Hurricane resident, whose name was not immediately released, was paragliding near Sand Hollow State Park and reported as overdue by a friend, according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

By 9 p.m., officers from the Hurricane Police Department and the Bureau of Land Management responded to the man's last known GPS location. Washington County Search and Rescue and a medical helicopter were later requested.

"Dispatchers were able to obtain an updated GPS location of the pilot's cellphone. As the helicopter approached the area, they were able to locate the pilot's body," according to the sheriff's office.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Tuesday.