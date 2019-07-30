SALT LAKE CITY — LeBron James entered the frame near the 3-point line. He cut toward the inside, his teammate lobbed the ball and James slammed it. He tightened his arms and straightened his body as the arena around him erupted.

Wait. Did I say arena? More like gymnasium. And this wasn’t the LeBron James, but rather his son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. At 14, he can already create SportsCenter highlights like his dad thanks to his talented AAU team in California. For this particular dunk on Saturday, his father happened to be sitting near the other end of the court.

James, like the crowd, erupted. And (in part) since he's LeBron James, his reaction was the most noticeable. He scrambled onto the court, slid around on the hardwood to retrieve his detached purple shoe and leprechaun-kicked his way back to the sideline. He slid his sneaker back on, hopped around and jumped back onto the court for a shoulder bump with Bronny.

Controversy — the latest, though certainly not the first pertaining to parental overinvolvement in their kids’ athletic lives — sparked when Barstool Sports personality @KFCBarstool tweeted Monday morning that while he usually defends James, and acknowledged that he’d lose his mind if his own son ever threw down an alley-oop dunk, James’s behavior was nonetheless “absolutely ridiculous.”

“This is like, bizarre childlike behavior,” he continued. “Whatta weirdo.”

Before noon, Fox Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless — a noted critic of James — called the display “beneath LeBron’s dignity.”

And by day’s end, fellow Fox Sports 1 pundit Jason Whitlock opined that James is “the latest helicopter parent to land on sports Earth.” He compared James to LaVar Ball and Marv Marinovich, the quintessential helicopter sports parents, adding that James is “not the first — nor will he be the last — sports dad to make himself the focus of his child’s burgeoning athletic career.”

Following a video of James participating in the team’s pregame layup line and slamming several dunks, Whitlock issued his ultimate accusation: James is “making a spectacle of himself, a circus of his son’s early playing days, and using his son’s game as yet another platform to build the LeBron social media brand. It’s inappropriate.”

The backlash to the backlash flowed from there. Another Fox Sports 1 personality, Nick Wright, opposed his colleagues.

“The fact that LeBron being an exuberant, involved & supportive father is being used as a cudgel against him is utter insanity and borderline infuriating,” he tweeted. “LeBron is clearly being the father he wished he had and his son, along with his son's teammates, obviously love it.”

The fact that LeBron being an exuberant, involved & supportive father is being used as a cudgel against him is utter insanity and borderline infuriating.



LeBron is clearly being the father he wished he had and his son, along with his son's teammates, obviously love it. https://t.co/xtlwnFkASY — nick wright (@getnickwright) July 29, 2019

Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina wrote that “carnival barkers” will do anything to get attention on social media, but bashing James for being a good father “is a new one.”

“How dare he do something so sacrilege!” he continued. “Someone call child protective services now!”

And New York Times NBA reporter Sopan Deb quote tweeted a video of Whitlock’s thoughts with the caption, “i so miss the NBA season because it’s a time where we aren’t so desperate for content that we don’t have TV commentators and NBA fans saying lebron is being a bad father by cheering on his kid at basketball games.”

USA Today compiled a list of more criticisms of James’ criticizers, including Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, among others.

This is but the latest incident to ignite debate over the overzealousness — or perceived overzealousness — of sports parents. Back in February, The New York Times brought the question up in a story titled “The helicopter parent descends on college football.” It’s about parents who accompanied their kids on visits to top college football programs, from Missouri to Pittsburgh to Florida, and put on a full uniform — sometimes helmet and all — to take pictures with their sons.

Former Stanford administrator Julie Lythcott-Haims told the Times we live in an era of “we” parenting. “‘We have a midterm. We’ve got a game tomorrow. We’re being recruited by top-tier schools,’” she wrote in an email. And she wondered when the direct connection stops.

Others didn’t take it so seriously. Football Scoop, for example, called the photo ops “the most fun recruiting development since the NCAA started allowing cream cheese as a permissible benefit on bagels.”

There are, of course, more clear-cut examples of helicopter parenting infecting youth sports. Whitlock named two good ones in LaVar Ball and Marv Marinovich — two dads who surely want(ed) the best for their kids but overstepped reasonable boundaries to make success happen.

The less clear cases, like those of James and the college football-uniform wearing parents, are perhaps the more interesting ones. Whitlock noted that parents, “no matter how famous,” should conduct themselves with the dignity to place their kids in a proper light.

As the ensuing debate shows, “dignity” and “proper light” can be interpreted in many ways.