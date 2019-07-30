SALT LAKE CITY — NBA 2K announced Tuesday that it has signed New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson to a multiyear partnership.

The No. 1 NBA draft pick will now work with 2K for “various game initiatives, consumer events, brand creative and social activations,” according to an email from 2K.

Williamson will now become a Team 2K athlete through the deal.

“I’m excited to officially join Team 2K and be a part of this global phenomenon, where people around the world can play as me. I’m ready to put my imprint on basketball culture and be a part of the team that represents what’s next in the sport,” Williamson said in a statement.

Watch his announcement trailer below.

NBA 2K20 drops everywhere on Sept. 6, 2019.

Flashback: Earlier in July, Williamson signed a deal with Nike’s Jordan brand. He joins 50 other athletes across various sports to join the Jordan brand, according to CNBC. Other players include Jayson Tatum, the WNBA’s Asia Durr and NFL rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins.