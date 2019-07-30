SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple counts of gambling were filed Tuesday against the owner of a Price hobby and pawn shop.

Marty S. Robbins, 55, of Price, was charged in 7th District Court with seven counts of gambling, a class A misdemeanor; gambling, a class B misdemeanor; 15 counts of possession of a gambling device, a third-degree felony; possessing a gambling device, a class A misdemeanor; and possessing a gambling device, a class B misdemeanor.

In total, Robbins faces 25 charges.

In May, authorities seized multiple slot and coin pushing machines from Castle Country Hobby & Pawn, 3180 Hilltop Road, which is owned by Robbins.

A summons was issued for Robbins to make an initial appearance in court on Sept. 9.

Additional information will be posted when it becomes available.