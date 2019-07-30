PROVO — A Provo man fell to his death while hiking in Rock Canyon on Tuesday.

The incident marks the second fatality involving hikers in Utah County in three days.

The 43-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released pending notification of family, apparently went off the trail, according to Provo police. About 8:15 a.m., a friend of the man called police after the victim called him "about being stuck on a rock face up Squaw Peak," police stated.

About 9:50 a.m., Utah County Search and Rescue crews. with assistance from the Department of Public Safety helicopter, spotted the remains of the man in Rock Canyon.

"Preliminary investigations showed the male fell from a significant height," police stated.

The DPS helicopter was used to recover the man's body off the mountain. It was not immediately known if the man had ever hiked in Rock Canyon before, but police said he came from a family of outdoorsmen.

Tuesday's incident marked the second hiker death in Utah County this week.

On Sunday, Fernando Alderete Salazar, 25, from Mexico, was killed at Bridal Veil Falls when debris fell on him. He was hit on the head and killed instantly, according to his family. His family was working Tuesday with the Mexican Consulate to have his body returned to Mexico, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

Search and rescue crews who responded to Bridal Veil Falls noted five rocks fell in the area where Salazar was hit as they were waiting to move his body, prompting the sheriff's office to issue a safety reminder to hikers.

"It is impossible to predict when objects will fall and extremely difficult to avoid them if you are standing in the water at the base," the sheriff's office stated. "We urge all that visit the falls to be aware of the potential hazards when hiking to the base or higher at Bridal Veil Falls. Objects frequently accompany the water coming off the falls so it is best to enjoy the water fall from a distance on either side or from the base."