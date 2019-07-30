WEST VALLEY CITY — Cha Cha the Chihuahua has been returned to its owner.

A dog recently taken from a Cafe Rio restaurant while its owner was waiting in line was turned over to an animal shelter on Tuesday. West Valley police were still investigating whether the missing dog case was the result of a criminal act or a misunderstanding.

The investigation began on July 11 when a woman walked into Cafe Rio, 3567 S. Constitution Blvd., with her dog, "Cha Cha," in a dog carrier, said police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku. The owner put the carrier on a table and then stood in line for food, she said.

While she was waiting, surveillance video showed a woman, who was with two other women and two children, grab the carrier and walk out of the restaurant.

Earlier this week, those surveillance images were released to the media, fueling a lot of public interest in the missing dog.

Just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, police announced that "a person associated with those who took the dog helped facilitate the return." The dog was returned at an animal shelter.

Although the reason Cha Cha was taken in the first place was still under investigation, Vainuku said detectives were looking at whether there was "confusion about whether the dog was attended. We’re sorting through details."