PROVO — When BYU opens practices Wednesday, naturally all eyes will be on quarterback Zach Wilson and his surgically repaired shoulder.

Wilson didn’t participate in spring drills and he started throwing again in June due to offseason surgery. After starting the final seven games of 2018, Wilson enters fall camp as the starter and leader of the offense.

“I’ve got to step up and take that leadership role and command the offense and lead by example and push the guys,” he said. “When the whole team has a lot of confidence and they believe in what we’re doing, we can have a lot of success.”

Other players who are returning from injuries include tight ends Matt Bushman and Moroni Laulu-Pututau; wide receiver Aleva Hifo; and linebacker Zayne Anderson.

Meanwhile, there are players that won’t be part of the 2019 roster.

On Monday, defensive back Austin McChesney announced that he is retiring from football after suffering multiple knee injuries.

McChesney recorded a 37-yard interception return in a win at Cincinnati in 2016 before suffering a season-ending knee injury later in the game on a special teams play.

Then during the first week of fall camp in 2017, McChesney suffered a season-ending injury to his other knee.

And defensive back Eric Ellison, who had been expected to make an impact this season, reportedly will not join the Cougars this fall. Instead, he’ll redshirt at Mt. San Jacinto College before enrolling at BYU this winter.

There is uncertainty surrounding wide receiver Neil Pau'u, who pleaded guilty to impaired driving last week after he was arrested on campus in June.

Pau'u pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of impaired driving, a class B misdemeanor, and the other charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to 48 hours of work diversion — such as community service — in lieu of two days in jail. Pau'u was also placed on one year probation and must complete an alcohol/substance abuse evaluation, according to court records.

Last season, Pau'u caught 18 passes for 216 yards and one touchdown as a sophomore. He started in three games for the Cougars and played in 13.

The school has not yet commented on Pau'u's status with the team or as a student at the university.

Among the newcomers this fall include running back Jackson McChesney, who recently returned home from a mission and is the younger brother of Austin McChesney.

Others who are new to the program include wide receivers Luc Andrada, Javelle Brown and Keanu Hill; running backs Emmanuel Esukpa and Ty’Son Williams; tight ends Isaac Rex and Carter Wheat; offensive lineman Blake Freeman; linebackers Ben Bywater and Kade Pupunu; defensive backs Dmitri Gallow, Ammon Hannemann, Kimball Henstrom, Tevita Gagnier, George Udo and Shamon Willis; and defensive lineman Seleti Fevaleaki.