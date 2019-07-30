SALT LAKE CITY — Beginning Monday, Salt Lake County will roll out a new criminal justice diversion program aimed at prioritizing rehabilitation over prison for first-time and low-level offenders.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said the program will reduce the county's prison population and prevent individuals from entering the the criminal justice system. It will be phased in over the next 12 to 18 months

"When we think about criminal justice reform, we think about reforming the existing system, but we have never really paid attention to the flow of people who are going into this," he said, noting that "this is really about slowing the flow of those who are actually entering into the criminal justice system."

At a press conference on Tuesday, Gill laid out the pilot program, saying it will intervene at four different levels of the criminal justice process and will be based on a risk assessment of the offender.

A first level of intervention will begin before a case is filed and will apply to crimes that range from nonviolent misdemeanors to third-degree felonies. The suspect must receive a low-risk assessment.

This first level will not apply to cases that involve sexual assault, domestic violence or DUIs. It would involve four to six months of rehabilitation that could range from addiction treatment to mental health services.

Secondary level intervention would be initiated after criminal cases that involve restitution have been filed. The program would last from six to nine months with charges dismissed upon successful completion.

Offenders evaluated as a low-to-medium risk will enter the third level of the program after they have already accepted a plea in abeyance. After completing a 12 to 36 month program, they would be eligible to have their charges dismissed.

Those with a history of drug use who have been convicted of a nonviolent crime and evaluated at any risk level will qualify for the fourth level of the program. Treatment would involve a behavioral change plan with intense supervision probation and drug court rather than jail time. The case would be closed upon successful completion of the program.

"We can't jail and arrest our way out of this challenge that is before us," Gill said, adding that "we recognize that we jail more human beings in the United States of America than any other country in the world."

The district attorney said criminal justice reform will need to involve "innovative and creative treatment options for those who find themselves in this process."

This story will be updated.