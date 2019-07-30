NEPHI — A 69-year-old man recently charged with exposing himself at Nephi's community pool is also being investigated for allegedly taking pictures of children at the pool, according to police.

Jerry Edward Vaughan, of Nephi, was charged in Juab County's 4th District Court on July 9 with lewdness involving a child and obstructing justice, both class A misdemeanors; and lewdness, a class B misdemeanor.

On July 8, Vaughan exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl at Nephi's swimming pool, and then to a woman, according to charging documents.

"Vaughan was also taking photos of children at the pool," the charges state.

He then left the pool and several people reported his actions to police. In their descriptions to police, witnesses said Vaughan had white hair and a white mustache, the charges state.

"The police, who were familiar with Vaughan and knew he had a white mustache and white hair, went to Vaughan's home and knocked multiple times. Vaughan did not answer the door," according to charging documents.

Officers backed away from Vaughan's door and began holding surveillance on the house. Between 30 to 45 minutes later, he exited the residence.

"The police contacted Vaughan and noticed that he had shaved off his mustache and he had shaved off his hair and was bald and he had changed his clothes. The police noticed fresh nick marks and his head appeared to not having been exposed to the sun in some time," the charges state.

Vaughan admitted being at the pool, but that was all, according to the charges.

Additional details revealed in a pair of search warrant affidavits state that Vaughan appeared to witnesses "to have been taking video or pictures with a cellphone while seated next to a 12-year-old female that he had exposed (himself) to."

"It is believed there is a high likelihood that electronic evidence containing pictures and/or videos of people at the Nephi City pool will be found on the devices," the warrant states.

As of Tuesday, Nephi police said they were still waiting for the lab results on the cellphone to be returned and that the investigation was ongoing.

Vaughan's next court date is scheduled for Aug. 13.

In 2015, Vaughan was convicted of lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. He was originally charged with lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor, according to court records. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 90 days home confinement during which time he had to wear an ankle monitor, according to court records. He was also ordered to complete a sexual risk evaluation, court records state.