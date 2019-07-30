SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s first Shake Shack location is opening this weekend if you’re looking for a fresh burger and fries fix.

Wadsworth Development Group confirmed the new restaurant at 11000 South State Street in Sandy, Utah, will open on Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. MT.

Shake Shack previously announced the new restaurant back in January, according to the Deseret News.

Shake Shack’s website shows the New York-based restaurant chain has over 80 locations on the East Coast, but only about 26 locations in the West scattered through Nevada, Arizona and California — 14 restaurants are located in Los Angeles alone.

The restaurant’s menu includes a variety of sandwiches like the ShackBurger, crispy chicken sandwiches, split hot dogs and crinkle-cut fries. Of course, frozen custard, milkshakes and concretes — thick, frozen shakes — are also available.

Deseret News previously reported in January that the Sandy location will offer regular menu items as well as concretes made in collaboration with “local food purveyors.” At the time, the restaurant was expected to be constructed using recycled and sustainable materials.