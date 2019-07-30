SALT LAKE CITY — Nothing signals the arrival of football like coach talk. This year’s launching point was Kalani Sitake’s observation in the Deseret News that there’s “a different sense this year from our players” and that they are “anxious to get to the season.”

“Our No.1 goal,” he said, “is to win games.”

You don’t say.

What they seldom dwell on are things they positively know would derail them.

I can help with that.

Fall camp begins Wednesday for the Beehive State’s three biggest programs. For BYU, the goal is to get back to winning nine to 10 games in the regular season. For Utah State, the challenge is to sustain the momentum of an 11-2 season and top-25 ranking — with a new coach. For Utah, the objective is always the Rose Bowl.

Chances of any of those happening are sketchy if even a few things go wrong.

Here are the worst-case scenarios that could derail the best-laid plans of mice, men and sideline generals in the 2019 season.

BYU

Quarterback play will forever be the issue at BYU. The Cougars’ success is based on sophomore Zach Wilson picking up where he left off before offseason shoulder surgery. That would be hard to do, considering he went 18 for 18 passing in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Although Wilson has said his surgery wasn’t a major procedure, he didn’t start throwing until June.

Resuming where you left off isn’t automatic. Early in Tanner Mangum’s career, it seemed he would improve each year. Instead he struggled with coaching changes, depression and injury, and never appeared in more than eight games in a season after playing in every game as a freshman. His touchdown-to-interception ratio plummeted.

Anything less than a strong year from Wilson would capsize BYU. Sophomore Jaren Hall is expected to be a good backup, but there’s no live action to prove that.

Without a conference championship to play for, not a ton is riding on this season — except possibly Sitake’s job. Here’s a not-so-edgy prediction: If Wilson simply takes a step back, the Cougars don’t reach a bowl game.

And Sitake doesn’t make it to next season.

Utah State

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Utah State Aggies Gary Andersen looks on in Logan Saturday, Nov. 24, 2012.

Gary Andersen is back coaching the Aggies, which is a promising sign. But not a guarantee.

Andersen didn’t win at Oregon State and didn’t love Wisconsin. But he did change Aggie history by resurrecting one of the country’s worst programs during his first turn in Logan. Is it realistic to think he can repeat?

History says no.

Dennis Erickson went 32-15 at Idaho, and 21 years later went 4-8. Johnny Majors was 33-13-2 at Pitt, but only 12-32 after 17 years away. Bobby Petrino was 41-9 at Louisville, but 36-26 in his second try. John Robinson was 68-14-2 at USC to begin, 37-21-2 later. Bill Snyder was good throughout, but slipped from 136-68-1 at Kansas State to 79-49 in the follow-up. Bill Walsh was 17-7 at Stanford to start, 17-17 in his second appearance. Dennis Franchione was 13-9 at Texas State, then 26-34. Chris Ault was 25-10 at Nevada, then 70-47. Bobby Hauck was 80-17 at Montana the first time, 6-5 upon his return last year.

Mike Price went 48-61 at UTEP — not bad considering the downtrodden program’s history — but 0-7 upon his return as interim coach.

When it comes to rock stars and coaches, practically nobody is better the second time around.

Utah

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News Utah coach Kyle Whittingham reacts after Utes linebacker Sunia Tauteoli was ejected for targeting at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

The Utes scored just three points in the Pac-12 championship game last year. It will require a better-than-average offense to reach the Rose Bowl. Their solution: hire Andy Ludwig.

While the new offensive coordinator has an impressive résumé, his success at moving the ball has been mixed. The first time he was at Utah, his offense reached No. 12 nationally (2005), but during that four-year stay, it ranked as low as 79th. The other two years it was 41st and 35th.

At Cal, Ludwig’s teams were 49th and 90th. At San Diego State, 32nd and 61st. His Wisconsin offenses were an impressive 19th and 22nd. But at Vanderbilt they ranked 59th for a high and 117th for a low. Ludwig’s numbers at Vandy were understandable, considering the degree of difficulty (SEC) and academic constraints.

Still, moving the ball is his job.

For all three Utah schools, there is reason for optimism in 2019. But they’re not in the clear, just in the hunt.