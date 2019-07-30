Paul Sancya, Associated Press
The marquee at the Fox Theatre displays signs for the Democratic presidential debates in Detroit, Monday, July 29, 2019. The second scheduled debates, hosted by CNN, will be held Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31.
SALT LAKE CITY — The Democratic Party will host its next round of presidential debates on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Where are the debates?

Detroit, Michigan

What time are the debates?

The debate starts at 6 p.m. MT (8 p.m. ET) and will last about two hours.

Where do I watch Tuesday night’s debate?

CNN will have a live broadcast of the debates.

Who is debating on Tuesday?

On Tuesday night, we’ll see Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders square off, among others. Here’s a full breakdown of Tuesday night’s lineup:

Who will moderate the debates?

CNN selected three anchors to lead the debates, according to USA Today. The debate moderators include:

  • Dana Bash
  • Don Lemon
  • Jake Tapper

What do I need to know ahead of the debates?

There are plenty of reports out there about what you can expect from Tuesday night’s debate. Here are a few headlines we saw:

Democratic debates: Five things to look out for (BBC News)

Your guide to tonight’s Democratic presidential debate (NPR)

Top progressives face off: Democratic debates, Night 1 (The New York Times)

2020 Democratic candidates denounce Trump for racism ahead of debates (Axios)

