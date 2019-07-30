SALT LAKE CITY — The Democratic Party will host its next round of presidential debates on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Where are the debates?

Detroit, Michigan

What time are the debates?

The debate starts at 6 p.m. MT (8 p.m. ET) and will last about two hours.

Where do I watch Tuesday night’s debate?

CNN will have a live broadcast of the debates.

Who is debating on Tuesday?

On Tuesday night, we’ll see Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders square off, among others. Here’s a full breakdown of Tuesday night’s lineup:

Who will moderate the debates?

CNN selected three anchors to lead the debates, according to USA Today. The debate moderators include:

Dana Bash

Don Lemon

Jake Tapper

What do I need to know ahead of the debates?

