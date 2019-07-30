SALT LAKE CITY — The Democratic Party will host its next round of presidential debates on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Where are the debates?
Detroit, Michigan
What time are the debates?
The debate starts at 6 p.m. MT (8 p.m. ET) and will last about two hours.
Where do I watch Tuesday night’s debate?
CNN will have a live broadcast of the debates.
Who is debating on Tuesday?
On Tuesday night, we’ll see Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders square off, among others. Here’s a full breakdown of Tuesday night’s lineup:
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
- Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan
- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock
- Author Marianne Williamson
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Who will moderate the debates?Comment on this story
CNN selected three anchors to lead the debates, according to USA Today. The debate moderators include:
- Dana Bash
- Don Lemon
- Jake Tapper
What do I need to know ahead of the debates?
There are plenty of reports out there about what you can expect from Tuesday night’s debate. Here are a few headlines we saw:
