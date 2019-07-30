1 of 2
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Patrick Renna, who played Ham in "The Sandlot," warms up before cast members throw the first pitch to celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
SALT LAKE CITY — Patrick Renna returned to the scene of “The Sandlot” during a recent layover in Salt Lake City.

Renna tweeted Monday that he “had a little layover” in Salt Lake City so he brought his child to the original field used for “The Sandlot.”

“Little overgrown,” he wrote.

In the picture attached to the tweet, Renna’s child is pointing far into the distance in a moment reminiscent of Hamilton “Ham” Porter’s own point to the outfield as seen in “The Sandlot.”

More importantly, he wrote, “I swear he just pointed.”

See the picture below:

Here’s the original moment for comparison:

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
