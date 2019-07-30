SALT LAKE CITY — Patrick Renna returned to the scene of “The Sandlot” during a recent layover in Salt Lake City.

Renna tweeted Monday that he “had a little layover” in Salt Lake City so he brought his child to the original field used for “The Sandlot.”

“Little overgrown,” he wrote.

In the picture attached to the tweet, Renna’s child is pointing far into the distance in a moment reminiscent of Hamilton “Ham” Porter’s own point to the outfield as seen in “The Sandlot.”

More importantly, he wrote, “I swear he just pointed.”

See the picture below:

Had a little layover in #SLC so brought him to the original sandlot. Little overgrown. I swear he just pointed! pic.twitter.com/3a9hUwraY0 — Patrick Renna (@PatrickRenna) July 29, 2019

Here’s the original moment for comparison: