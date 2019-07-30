1 of 2
SALT LAKE CITY — Patrick Renna returned to the scene of “The Sandlot” during a recent layover in Salt Lake City.Comment on this story
Renna tweeted Monday that he “had a little layover” in Salt Lake City so he brought his child to the original field used for “The Sandlot.”
“Little overgrown,” he wrote.
In the picture attached to the tweet, Renna’s child is pointing far into the distance in a moment reminiscent of Hamilton “Ham” Porter’s own point to the outfield as seen in “The Sandlot.”
More importantly, he wrote, “I swear he just pointed.”
See the picture below:
Here’s the original moment for comparison: