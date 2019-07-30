SALT LAKE CITY — While many an American professional basketball player has skipped out — for one reason another — on participating in Team USA Training Camp this summer, ahead of the FIBA World Cup, two with ties to the state of Utah are fully committed.

Those two are of course Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and former Utah Ute and current Los Angeles Laker Kyle Kuzma.

The duo recently trained together in New York City, in preparation for the international competition.

Donovan Mitchell and Kyle Kuzma put in work in NYC together with trainer @Cbrickley603 ahead of the Team USA Training Camp for the World Cup. (📸: @CrownedYB) pic.twitter.com/joV5Lnhh4B — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) July 29, 2019

