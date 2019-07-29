Note: Grand County finished with an 8-4 overall record in 2018 and was tied for first in 2A South with a 4-1 record. It lost to South Summit 50-25 in the 2A championship.

Grand 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

MOAB — Coming off of going to the 2A state championship last year, Grand has some reasons to be optimistic heading into the 2019 season, and some concern. The Red Devils, who lost to a powerful South Summit in the 2A championship last season, return just five starters on offense and four starters on defense. To add to that, Grand doesn’t have a lot of depth.

“We’re just not going to have a lot of depth. We just don’t have that many guys out for football and we didn’t last year. We started the season last year with 36 and ended with 28 that we took to state. This year, it looks much more like around 30. We just can’t get the kids out even though we had a good season,” Grand head coach Dennis Wells said. “We’re not going to have a lot of depth. We have a good freshman class, but I don’t have very many of my sophomore, junior class. I have a decent senior class.”

To help the newcomers along, Grand returns starting quarterback Bryant Troutt, who led the team last year, along with two offensive line starters and fullback Brayden Troutt. On defense, Grand returns its leading tackler in Brayden Troutt, along with defensive lineman Trae Meyer, defensive back Brayden Cloud and free safety Dante Wells.

With a relativity inexperienced team, Grand will be leaning heavily on its returning starters to help the team. To be successful with little depth, the Red Devils will have to remain healthy throughout the season.

Grand Red Devils at a glance

Coach: Dennis Wells is entering his 18th year as head coach of Grand. He has an overall record of 92-91 overall. He is a graduate of Grand High School and Southern Utah University.

Wells comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“It’s going to be interesting. I’m not sure how it’ll work, but I know there’s some years that we have two of the best teams in one region, so that’s a good way to separate them. I really don’t have a problem with it. I know it’s going to hurt our region, the southern region is going to be the weakest, so we’re just going to have to do what we can, especially during the preseason, because we have three good northern teams for preseason with South Summit and North Sanpete. We have to do good against them so we can get a better chance at getting away from the better teams in the north.”

Grand Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Dennis Wells

2018 offensive production: 25.8 ppg (5th in 2A)

-- Five returning starters

-- Wing-T shotgun offense

Key offensive returning starters

-- Bryant Troutt (QB)

Troutt will be key as the returning leader of the offense. Last season, Troutt threw for 641 yards with 5 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, but in Grand’s offense, did most of his damage on the ground. Troutt gained 1,147 yards and 17 touchdowns running last season.

-- Clynn Backus and Tayson Wilson (OL)

Backus and Wilson will be the anchors of the offensive line as they help the newcomers on offense succeed.

Returning offensive starters

Bryant Troutt (QB)

Trae Meyer (TE)

Clynn Backus (OL)

Tayson Wilson (OL)

Brayden Troutt (FB)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Chance Arbon (TE)

Brayden Cloud (WB)

Dante Wells (TB/QB)

Jaymmin Hester (OL)

Kayden Tranter (OL)

Ryelan Jones

Wells’ comments on quarterbacks:

“It looks pretty good. He (Bryant Troutt) ran our offense last year. We’ll have a good backup with Dante Wells, so the quarterback situation is looking pretty good.”

Wells’ comments on the offensive newcomers getting acclimated to starting:

“We have a few ready to step in. My wingback, Brayden Cloud, he ran a little bit of wingback last year. I have three new O-linemen that have to step it up. A couple of them got a little bit of playing time last year. They’ve got to learn the terminology on offense, the plays when we come up to the line and read the defense, the O-line has to call the blocking schemes, so they’ve got to get used to that. A couple of my returning O-lineman are going to have to probably help them out and make most of the calls. It’s going to be a definite learning experience."

Wells comments on tight ends:

“We have one experienced tight end (Trae Meyer) that is a really good blocker. He has decent hands but he’s a good-sized kid. I have to replace two of my seniors that graduated from last year at the other tight end. I have a couple sophomores. I’m going to be relying on some underclassmen, I have a couple sophomores that are going to have to step it up to help us out in that position."

Keys for offensive success in 2018:

The key to offensive success for Grand will be the ground game. Bryant Troutt will have to rush for over 1,00 yards again, and wingback Brayden Cloud will have to be productive. The offensive line is the key to opening holes for the run game.

Grand Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Scott Horton

2018 defensive production: 17.3 ppg (3rd in 2A)

-- Four returning starters

-- Pro 3-4 defense

Key defensive returning starters

-- Brayden Troutt (DB)

Troutt was the heart of Grand's defense before being injured in the 2A semifinals last year. Troutt led the Red Devils with 83 tackles and an interception.

-- Trae Meyer (DL)

Meyer will be very important this year as the lone returning defensive line starter. He had 43 tackles and a sack last year.

Returning defensive starters

Brayden Troutt (DB)

Trae Meyer (DL)

Brayden Cloud (DB)

Dante Wells (FS)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Morgan Alvey (LB)

Dylan Harrison (LB)

Tayson Wilson (DL)

Clynn Backus (DL)

Chance Arbon (DB)

Chase Croasmun (DB)

Ryelan Jones (FS)

Wells’ comments on Brayden Troutt:

“I think he needs to keep doing what he does. He flies around, he has a nose for the football. Wherever the play is going, if he’s not in on it, he’s going to be on his way. He does a good job of calling defense. He was one of our main guys last year until he got hurt in the semifinals, blew his knee and has been slowly working back in. He might see a little bit of limited time in the first of the year and see more and more as the year goes on, just because we want to work him in and not overwork that knee until he gets used to it. I’m expecting a lot of good things from him.”

Wells’ comments on the defensive line:

“(Trae Meyer) is one of my main returning D-linemen and I expect a lot out of him because we graduated two other D-linemen starters that we definitely need to get filled. One of the guys that will fill in the nose guard position is Jaymmin Hester, big kid who weighs about 260, going to be a junior, we need him to step it up at the nose guard. We have our other D-linemen with Tayson Wilson and Clynn Backus, they’re both seniors. They’ll be switching in for defensive tackle. We’re going to need them to step it up."

Wells’ comments on linebackers:

“We also have two other middle linebackers that got some playing time last year, Morgan Alvey and Dylan Harrison, so they’re definitely going to need to step it up. If those guys step it up, we should be respectable.”

Keys for defensive success in 2018:

Grand should have a solid defensive back tandem in Brayden Troutt and Brayden Cloud. Troutt led the team in tackles with 83 and Cloud had 46 tackles and four interceptions. Dante Wells returns at a free safety. The question mark will be on the defensive line, where the Red Devils return just one lineman, Trae Meyer.

Bottom line

In order to be successful this year, Grand must get production out of its skill positions, particularly Byant Troutt and Brayden Cloud. On defense, the Red Devils must fill the defensive line vacancies. The most important things for Grand this year will be staying healthy, as the Red Devils have little depth.

Coaches preseason Region 12 straw poll: Second

Deseret News Region 12 prediction: Third

Key Region Game: at San Juan, Sep. 27 (Week 7)

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — MORGAN, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — PROVIDENCE HALL, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Union, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — SOUTH SUMMIT, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at North Sanpete, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — EMERY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at San Juan, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Carbon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — SOUTH SEVIER, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at Richfield, 7 p.m.

….

Felt’s Facts for Grand High School

All-time record: 432-385-18 (98 years)

Region championships: 24 (1923, 1925, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1932, 1950, 1952, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1984 co, 1995 co, 2005 co, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 53

Current playoff appearance streak: 4 (2015-2018)

All-time playoff record: 33-52

State championships: 1 (2005)

State championship record: 1-7

Most played rivalry: 73 meetings with San Juan dating back to 1956. San Juan leads 43-30.

Felt’s Factoids: Grand’s Tanner Brown is one of just three Utah gridders to rush for more than 5,000 career yards. He ran for 5,060 from 2003-06.

...

Last 5

2018 — 8-4 (4-1 in 2A South – 2A Runner-up)

2017 — 9-2 (4-1 in 2A South - 2A Semifinals)

2016 — 5-6 (1-4 in 2A South – 2A Quarterfinals)

2015 — 6-5 (3-2 in 2A South – 2A Quarterfinals)

2014 — 2-8 (2-4 in 2A South -- Missed playoffs)

...

Grand coaching history

2002-current — Dennis Wells (92-91)

1996-2001 — Ron Dolphin (21-39)

1994-1995 — Doug Thompson (13-7)

1992-1993 — Steve Hren (3-15)

1989-1991 — Doug Thompson (11-16)

1985-1988 — Bill Moore (16-19)

1983-1984 — Curtis Page (14-7)

1982 — Verplank (4-5)

1980-1981 — Bruce Burningham (5-14)

1959-1979 — Glen Richeson (134-72)

1954-1958 — Darrel Crawford (12-18)

1951-1953 — Dick Hill (8-11)

1949-1950 — Larry Palmer (12-4)

1947-1948 — K.L. Davis (7-10)

1946 – Mike McQuirk (0-4)

1944-1945 — Unknown (5-8)

1943 — Willard Devitt (2-4)

1941-1942 — Unknown (7-4)

1939-1940 — Ken Soffe (6-5)

1931-1938 — Glenn Merrill (25-14)

1930 — Joe Day (2-1)

1927-1929 — Eddie Kimball (14-5)

1925-1926 — Clem Campbell (8-4)

1921-1924 — H.B. Evans (7-5)

.....

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Corbin Arbon, RB

2018 — Brody Williams, OL

2018 — Jarett Reidhead, OL

2018 — Brayden Troutt, LB

2018 — Bryant Troutt, ATH

2017 — Dante Wells, K

2017 — Nick Downard, LB

2017 — Gage Hansen, OL

2017 — Dakota Johnson, RB

2016 — Brayden Schultz, QB/FS

2015 — Dalton McElhaney, QB/LB

2015 — Brandon Secrest, FB/DL

2015 — Seth Holyoak, TE/LB

2013 — Jacob Francis, QB/FS

2013 — Koi Cook, RB/LB

2013 — Edgar Gomez, OL/DL

2012 — Jacob Francis, QB/DB

2012 — Koi Cook, RB/DB

2012 — Edgar Gomez, OL/DL

2011 — Kevin Ballard, LB

2010 — Billy Keddington, QB

2009 — Sam DeMars Conoly, LB

2009 — Trevor Robertson, QB/DB

2009 — Dallen Dalton, RB/LB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.