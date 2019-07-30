Note: Millard finished with a 9-3 overall record in 2018 and was third in 2A North with a 3-2 record. It lost to South Summit 34-10 in the 2A semifinals.

FILLMORE — In Ethan Stephenson’s first year as head coach at his alma mater in 2016, Millard went a dismal 0-10. The program made huge gains in 2017 with a 7-4 record, then last year reached the semifinals with a 9-3 mark.

It’s no secret what the natural progression is, and it's something the players and coaches are hungry to achieve.

“We need to try and build on that experience that we had last year and keep it going to this year, especially with our quarterback and most of our skill players coming back,” said Stephenson.

What Stephenson’s excited about is seeing his players’ desire in the weight room this offseason. Sure, they were happy to reach the semifinals last year, but nobody was satisfied and that’s prevented complacency from setting in.

“They were disappointed not to make it to the state championship. We knew we had a team that I felt, and I think most of the kids felt, good enough to get to the state championship if not win the state championship,” said Stephenson.

A year ago Millard ranked fourth in 2A in scoring offense and defense, and with the revamped classification and some of the top programs bumping up to 3A, the Eagles have the potential to feature one of the top offenses and defenses in 2A.

This year’s defense will be very fast, and if an experienced defensive line develops quickly it could be a standout group.

The offense only has one offensive lineman back from a year ago, but with quarterback Brooks Myers returning and virtually all of his skill position players, Millard should be able to hit the ground running in Week 1 against Emery.

Millard Eagles at a glance

Coach: Ethan Stephenson is entering his fourth season as head coach at his alma mater, having recorded a 16-17 record in his first three seasons.

Coach Stephenson comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I’m excited about it. It will be interesting to make sure it gets seeded right. Right now, especially this year, the south is very strong and the north probably has a couple teams that will surprise us compared to where they were last year. That RPI is going to be a really integral part of the playoffs this year.”

Millard offensive snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Blaine Burraston

2018 offensive production: 27.5 ppg (4th in 2A)

— 6 returning starters

— Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

— Brooks Myers (QB)

Entering his third year as starting quarterback, he’s coming off a season in which he passed for 2,252 yards and 22 TDs and then rushed for 405 more yards and 10 TDs.

— Bryce Carson (OL)

The lone returning starter on the offensive, Bryce Carson will anchor the center position for the Eagles.

Returning offensive starters

Brooks Myers (QB)

Bryce Carson (C)

Sam Marshall (WR)

Kael Myers (Slot)

Austin Burraston (RB)

Tyce Davies (WR)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Danny Garcia (OL)

Coach Stephenson comments on three-year starting QB Brooks Myers:

“He’s made leaps and bounds improvements from that very first year to now. Last year it was big and he was still learning to run the offense a bit and just getting braver and braver to make those calls at the line if you need to audible out of a call. This year it will be awesome, he’ll be able to run the offense and I don’t have to worry about whether or not he’s going to make the right call out there. I trust him. Him being able to read a defense is going to be big, he started to be able to do that last year here and there, and him being able to do it even more this year will be big.”

Coach Stephenson comments on lone returning O-line starter Bryce Carson:

“He’s going to be the integral part of that O-line, making sure everyone is doing what they’re supposed to be doing and keeping everybody in line. I think he can do it. He’s a vocal leader on the team all around anyway, so it’s awesome to have him back on the O-line.”

Coach Stephenson comments on running back Austin Burraston:

“We’re hoping to get him 1,000 yards at least. We’re going to rely on him quite a bit, his experience there running. We’re not going to have as big of holes as we did last year but as long as he hits the hole fast I think he’ll be able to get as many yards if not more. I trust in that offensive line so I think he’ll be big in the backfield, but also be that threat catching the ball out of the backfield.”

Coach Stephenson comments on continuity with returning QB and three wide receivers:

“It’s been pretty cool the trust he has in receivers and the trust that the receivers have in him. They were able to run plays and run routes depending on what the defense was giving them and I didn’t have to call it in the backfield. Them trusting each other and them being on the same page is really cool.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

Graduation had its biggest impact in the trenches after last season as just one offensive lineman returns, Bryce Carson. This new group of lineman won’t be as big as last year’s squad but will be quicker. That extra athleticism opens up additional options at play calling, but at the end of the day that group needs to open up holes for the running backs for the offense to truly click.

Millard defensive snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Stoney Myers

2018 defensive production: 18.0 ppg (4th in 2A)

— 5 returning starters

— 4-4 defense

Key defensive returning starters

— Kael Myers (S)

The quarterback of the defense, Myers returns after recording 61 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions last year.

— Jed DeGraffenreid (CB)

Led the state last year with 10 interceptions and he’s back to shut down that side of the field again this year.

Returning defensive starters

Wyatt Alcala (OLB)

Danny Garcia (OLB)

Sam Marshall (DB)

Jed DeGraffenreid (DB)

Kael Myers (S)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Bryce Carson (DL)

Zecharia Deherrera (DL)

Tyce Davies (DL)

Tilden Kesler (DL)

Coach Stephenson comments on young defensive line:

“Our defensive line is going to have to grow up the fastest. Our question mark is the D-line. I think they’ll be able to make plays and defensive coordinator Stoney Myers will use them to their strengths. It might be a little bit different of a defense than we had last year but I think it will be a faster defense than we had last year."

Coach Stephenson comments on returning linebackers Wyatt Alcala and Danny Garcia:

“I think they’re ready. Wyatt was a big piece in pass coverage and run coverage. He’s really rangy. I think he kind of surprises people sometimes. He ended up hurting his ankle last year and missed a few games, which hurt us defensively. Danny was just a sophomore last year and for him there were a few times he was caught off guard, kind of a deer in the headlights, and this year I don’t expect any of that. I expect him to be that run stopper and be able to fly to the ball a little quicker and trust his instincts a little bit more.”

Coach Stephenson comments on returning safety Kael Myers:

“With his dad being the defensive coordinator, he’s grown up watching film with his dad. He’ll be out there and be pretty much the quarterback of the defense. All of defenses can do that, but with Kael he has a little bit of extra knowledge with his dad.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

With no returning starters back on the defensive line, it’s definitely the question mark heading into the season. Coach Stephenson said the key to the season defensively will be how quickly that new group gels together and how effectively it can stop the run.

Bottom line

Millard heads into the season ranked third in the Deseret News coaches preseason poll and with very high expectations about trying to take the next step as a program. The overall competition in 2A is down, which makes the path to a championship slightly easier, but there are two really tough teams in Millard’s own region that have high expectations as well — Beaver and Milford. Millard plays both of those teams at home back-to-back in Week 8 and 9, which could give it a slight edge in the chase for the region title.

Coaches preseason 2A South straw poll: Third

Deseret News 2A South prediction: Third

Key Region Game: vs. Milford, Oct. 4 (Week 8)

2019 schedule

Aug. 16 — at Emery, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — JUDGE MEMORIAL, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — DELTA, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — at Kanab, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — MONTICELLO, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — PAROWAN, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at North Sevier, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — MILFORD, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — BEAVER, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — at Enterprise, 7 p.m.

….

Felt’s Facts for Millard High School

All-time record: 577-272-22 (93 years)

Region championships: 40 (1933, 1937, 1944, 1945, 1946, 1947 co, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1962, 1963, 1967 co, 1969, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1983 co, 1988 co, 1989 co, 1997, 1998, 1999 co, 2001, 2002 co, 2003, 2004 co, 2006, 2007, 2009 co, 2010)

Playoff appearances: 70

Current playoff appearance streak: 24 (1995-2018)

All-time playoff record: 83-53

State championships: 13 (1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1958, 1960, 1976, 1978, 1981, 1982, 1988, 1995, 2001)

State championship record: 13-8

Most played rivalry: 95 meetings with Delta dating back to 1926. Millard leads 50-41-4.

Felt’s Factoids: Millard’s 40 region championships are the most in state history, as are its 12 consecutive region titles (1949-60). ... Millard also has the most undefeated, untied regular seasons — 18, including four consecutive on two occasions (1957-60 and 1978-81). ... The Eagles have appeared in 21 championship games (won 13), 130 state tournament games and made the playoffs 67 times, all state records.

...

Last 5

2018 — 9-3 (3-2 in 2A North – 2A Semifinals)

2017 — 7-4 (3-2 in 2A North – 2A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 0-10 (0-5 in 2A North – 2A First round)

2015 — 5-6 (2-3 in 2A North – 2A Quarterfinals)

2014 — 6-5 (3-3 in 2A North – 2A Quarterfinals)

...

Millard coaching history

2016-current — Ethan Stephenson (16-17)

2000-2015 — Marshall Sheriff (135-55)

1999 — Dennis Alldredge (7-4)

1995-1998 — Franklin Bramall (36-9)

1992-1994 — Al Marshall (12-17)

1984-1991 — Dennis Alldredge (50-32)

1973-1983 — Lew Monsen (99-27)

1967-1972 — Nyle Norris (40-22)

1965-1966 — Lynn Foxley (10-7-1)

1964 — Rex Lilly (3-5)

1943-1963 — Taft Watts (149-33-10)

1942 — Sam Gordon (1-3-1)

1941 — Meldon Walker (2-3)

1938-1940 — Stan Watts (8-6-1)

1936-1937 — "Riff" Kimball (6-4)

1935 — unknown (1-3-1)

1934 — F.G. Richards (0-2-1)

1933 — Dunn Taylor (6-2)

1931-1932 — Leo Probert (0-6)

1930 — Phil Baker (0-4)

1927-1929 — Royal Chamberlain (2-8)

1926 — Eddie Kimball (0-3-1)

.....

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Brooks Myers, QB

2018 — Dillon Lund, OL

2018 — Calun Whitaker, DL

2018 — Jadden Cranney, DB

2017 — Slade Sheriff, DB

2017 — Dillon Lund, DL

2015 — Kyler Rowley, QB/DE

2015 — Cole Whatcott, OL/LB

2014 — Skyler Cranney, QB/DB

2014 — Gerardo Ruvalcaba, RB/LB

2013 — Eric Alcala, OL/LB

2012 — Jesse Rhodes, RB/DB

2011 —Pancho Alcala, RB/DB

2011 — Jesse Rhodes, RB/DB

2011 — Keith Kesler, OL/DL

2010 — Nate Robison, QB/DB

2010 — Jesse Rhodes, RB/DL

2010 — Pancho Alcala, RB/DB

2009 — Rendon Shields, RB/LB

2009 — Thomas Kesler, OL/DL

2009 — Kade Wilcox, RB/DE

