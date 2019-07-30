Note: Juab finished with a 6-5 overall record in 2018 and was fourth in 3A South with a 2-3 record. It lost to Morgan 24-22 in the 3A quarterfinals.

Juab 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

NEPHI — After advancing to at least the semifinals in four straight years, Juab took a bit of a backward step in 2018, bowing out in the quarterfinals on a last-minute field goal to Morgan. It was one of three games that Juab lost in 2018 by four points or less.

Heading into the 2019 season, with more than half his starters returning, coach Mike Bowring is hoping his team can flip the script on those close losses and make another push for a region and state title.

“Hopefully this group can translate some of those close losses into wins, and hopefully they gained some valuable experience being in those games and now we need to finish those close games."

Juab will have a new quarterback in 2019, but it’s one of the few offensive positions that isn’t loaded with returning talent as the Wasps should hit the ground running in Week 1.

Juab finished second in 3A a year ago as it averaged 34.3 ppg, and Bowring said he expects his team to put points up again this year.

Defense is where Juab needs to make the biggest jump after finishing toward the bottom of 3A in points allowed last year.

With seven returning starters, led by first team all-state defensive end Blake Mangelson and first team safety Cade Bowring, Juab has a great foundation to build on this season.

Depth could be one of the biggest assets to Juab’s program as it hopes to build on what’s been a great summer.

“We’ve had more kids coming to the workouts than we’ve ever had before, so we’re excited and anxious to see what this season brings,” said Bowring.

Juab opens the season against a pair of 4A teams (Hurricane and Cedar) and then one 5A team (Salem Hills), which should help it build momentum heading into region play.

Juab Wasps at a glance

Coach: Mike Bowring is entering his 15th season as head coach at Juab and 23rd season overall as he previously coached at Monticello for eight years. His coaching record at Juab is 118-55 and his overall coaching record is 164-85. He’s a graduate of San Juan High School.

Coach Bowring comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I’ll know more in a year. I think they’re pretty much going to end up with the same teams anyway. For us coaches, most of us had our schedules already down when we knew we were going to the RPI, so I don’t know if it’s going to affect the way teams schedule, who they schedule. You know what, it doesn’t change what we have to do, we still know the teams we have to go through. You have to win games within your region to get a high seed. I’m not really partial either way right now.”

Juab Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Mike Bowring

2018 offensive production: 34.3 ppg (2nd in 3A)

— 7 returning starters

— Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

— Bladen Fowkes (OL)

Juab returns four offensive lineman this season, including the anchor of last year’s group, center Bladen Fowkes.

— Dallan West (Slot)

Was hurt in Week 4 and didn’t play the rest of the season, but prior to the injury he’d accounted for 387 yards of total offense and six total TDs.

Returning offensive starters

Blake Mangelson (LT)

Cade Bowring (Slot)

Dallan West (Slot) — injured early last year

Bodee Blackett (Slot)

Bladen Fowkes (C)

Dominic Davidson (LG)

Rylan Watts (RT)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Trey Lund (Slot)

David Phillips (RG)

Zac Cowan (QB)

Karder Shephard (WR)

Jayden Valtinson (WR)

Mason Wilkerson (WR)

Kalbe Ballow (WR)

Jakob Bailey (WR)

Coach Bowring comments on new quarterback Zac Cowan:

“He got time last year and he’s a senior this year, we’re expecting some great things from him. He’s about 6-foot-4, so his height enables him to see pretty well and he has a strong arm. With the experience he was able to get last year he knows our offense really well, he’s been our system forever so he knows what we’re trying to do.”

Coach Bowring comments on depth and versatility with slot receivers:

“It gives us the ability to create mismatches, the ability to put my best player on one of your not-as-good players. To be able to isolate and get 1-on-1 match-ups. If you’re getting jammed off the line of scrimmage I can take them off the ball and put them in motion, it’s a great way to put them in motion to be successful.”

Coach Bowring comments on strong returning offensive line:

“They understand the offense and they’re able to executive because of the experience they have.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

Juab is tweaking its offense a bit when it comes to the traditional fullback. It will still use a fullback sometimes, but other times coach Bowring said he plans on putting one of his four talented slot receivers at that position to give defenses a different look. The subtle change could pay big dividends for Juab’s explosive offense over the season.

Juab Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Jake Downard

2018 defensive production: 24.3 ppg (9th in 3A)

— 7 returning starters

— 4-2-5 defense

Key defensive returning starters

— Blake Mangelson (DE)

A force defensively, Blake Mangelson racked up 57 tackles and 12 sacks a year ago.

— Cade Bowring (FS)

Led Juab defensively with 93 tackles to go along with his three interceptions.

Returning defensive starters

Blake Mangelson (DE)

Cade Bowring (FS)

Dallan West (SS) — injured early last year

Bodee Blackett (DB)

Bladen Fowkes (DL)

Dominic Davidson (DL)

Rylan Watts (DL)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Boden Ballow (LB)

Teagan Christensen (LB)

Jakob Bailey (CB)

Karder Shepherd (SS)

Jayden Valtinton (SS)

Trey Lund (SS)

Louk Stevens (DB)

Coach Bowring comments on defensive lineman Blake Mangelson:

“He looked really good at camp, he’s another one that’s had a great offseason in the weight room. He had an excellent year last year. We’re planning on him being the anchor on the D-line and build around him. We’re hoping he can shut down one side of the defensive line.”

Coach Bowring comments on secondary:

“We feel good about the secondary, we have quite a few returning in the secondary so we have quite a bit of experience there.”

Coach Bowring comments on preventing the big plays defensively:

“We just need to not give up the big play. As I reflect on last year’s games it seems like there was one or two plays that if we can prevent that big play from happening, everything else was pretty dang good. Whether it’s preventing the 50-yard pass or a long run, just prevent those big plays and whether that comes from a missed tackle, a turnover or blown coverage, we got to be able to get off the field and not give up third and 15.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

Coach Bowring said his team has a lot of hybrid type of defensive players who can play outside linebacker, safety and corner back. He said one of the keys to the season defensively is making sure the coaching staff gets all the players in the right spots to be successful. Those hybrid players are fast, which should help Juab improve upon allowing 24.3 ppg last year, which ranked ninth in 3A.

Bottom line

One of the biggest hindrances to Juab last year was its kicking game on extra points. It left points on the field most games, which proved costly in numerous close losses. If Juab can shore up the kicking game that should help, but the bottom line is Juab needs to be better defensively. It gave up four touchdowns and more in five games last year and went 2-3 in those games. As explosive as its offense might be, getting stops is just as important.

Coaches preseason Region 14 straw poll: First

Deseret News Region 14 prediction: First

Key region game: vs. Delta, Oct. 11 (Week 9)

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — at Hurricane, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — CEDAR, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Salem Hills, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — SOUTH SEVIER, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at Emery, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Union, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — NORTH SANPETE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — AMERICAN LEADERSHIP, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — DELTA, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — at Manti, 7 p.m.

….

Felts Facts for Juab High School

All-time record: 288-329-3 (63 years)

Region championships: 9 (1976 co, 1995, 1997, 2005 co, 2006 co, 2008, 2014, 2015 co, 2016)

Playoff appearances: 35

Current playoff appearance streak: 6 (2013-2018)

All-time playoff record: 22-35

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-3

Most played rivalry: 53 meetings with North Sanpete dating back to 1957. Juab leads 30-23.

Felt’s Factoids: Juab played four overtime games in 2010, the most in a season. The Wasps went into OT three consecutive weeks. ... Juab shares the single-game safety record (tied with two others) of three, set in 1995 against Morgan.

...

Last 5

2018 — 6-5 (2-3 in 3A South – 3A Quarterfinals)

2017 — 7-4 (4-1 in 3A South - 3A Semifinals)

2016 — 8-4 (5-0 in 3A South – 3A Semifinals)

2015 — 9-3 (4-1 in 3A south – 3A Semifinals)

2014 — 11-2 (5-0 in 3A South – 3A Runner-up)

...

Juab coaching history

2003-current — Mike Bowring (118-55)

1999-2002 — Will Biesinger (18-25)

1992-1998 — Paul Messersmith (48-26)

1991 — Alan Sperry (3-6)

1988-1990 — Raymond Nielsen (4-21)

1985-1987 — Fenton Broadhead (8-18)

1976-1984 — Lee Scott (35-54)

1971-1975 — unknown (24-25-2)

1967-1970 — Dennis Hansen (18-19)

1964-1966 — LeRoy Davis (1-23)

1962-1963 — Verl Shell (2-14)

1960-1961 — unknown (1-15-1)

1959 — Cary LaComb (3-4)

1957-1958 — unknown (4-11)

1956 — Marcus Garrett (2-6)

1955 — unknown (0-6)

.....

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Blake Mangelson, DE

2018 — Cade Bowring, S

2017 — Max Gurney, DE

2017 — Talon Mangelson, OL

2017 — Alex White, RB

2016 — Ryker Osborne, QB

2016 — Payton Bowring, WR

2016 — Cason Messersmith, OL

2016 — Ashton Seely, LB

2016 — Mason Mangelson, CB

2015 — Peyton Bowring, WR

2015 — Jaxon Allred, OL

2015 — Ashton Seely, OL

2015 — Nick Wohlforth, DL

2014 — Nick Robins, QB

2014 — Dedric Davidson, WR

2014 — Ashton Seeley, LB

2013 — Nick Robins, QB

2013 — Brandon Morgan, WR

2010 — Elias Brooks, LB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.