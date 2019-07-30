Note: Pine View finished with an 8-4 overall record in 2018 and was third in Region 9 with a 4-2 record. It lost to Orem 62-20 in the 4A semifinals.

Pine View 2018 Offensive and Defensive Stats

ST. GEORGE — A year after reaching the semifinals, Pine View heads into the 2019 season with an unusual amount of question marks.

The biggest revolves around the defense. With just one returning starter, there are obvious questions about how quickly the newcomers will adapt, but realistically, maybe it’s a good thing there’s no one back. Pine View’s defense allowed 31 ppg last season, a staggering amount for a team that reached the semifinals.

A big reason Pine View was so successful despite its defensive shortcomings was a dynamite offense that averaged 47.7 ppg and scored 65-plus points on four occasions.

“That’s something we hope we don’t have to face as much this year 'cause it’s stressful in those situations,” said Pine View assistant coach Ben Meier.

Pine View’s offense had the perfect mix of run and pass last season, but there are big question marks surrounding the run this year.

Pine View’s entire offensive line from last season graduated as did its two 1,000-yard rushers. Conversely, Pine View returns part-time starting QB Macloud Crowton and his top three receivers from last year — Michael Moore, Izaiah Moten and Daylor Rymer — so expect the Panthers to be a pass-first team instead of a run-first team in 2019.

Against some of the better defenses in Region 9 and 4A it’s not realistic for a team to pass its way to a victory every Friday night, so establishing the run is something Pine View will need to strive to get better at throughout the season.

Pine View Panthers at a glance

Coach: Ray Hosner is entering his 19th season as head coach at Pine View with a record of 150-59. He’s a graduate of James Madison High School in New York.

Assistant coach Ben Meier comments on new UHSAA RPI:

“I don’t know there’s an overall feeling that this is going to be great or not just yet. It seems to work in other states that have used the RPI program and it’s giving a lot of other teams that normally wouldn’t get into a playoff spot opportunities. What I like about it is you’re wanting to play good teams week in and week out because that’s going to help you stay up at that top RPI level. It will be interesting to see how things play out.”

Pine View Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Gary Crowton

2018 offensive production: 47.7 ppg (2nd in 4A)

-- Four returning starters

-- Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

-- Macloud Crowton (QB)

Split time at quarterback last year, but was still very productive with 1,491 passing yards and 16 TDs.

-- Michael Moore (WR)

Pine View’s top receiver last year returns after catching 36 passes for 559 yards and eight TDs a year ago.

Returning offensive starters

Macloud Crowton (QB)

Daylor Rymer (WR)

Izaiah Moten (WR)

Michael Moore (WR)

Offensive newcomers to watch

Enoch Takau (RB)

Douglas Leung Choi (RB)

Marcus McKenzie (WR)

Dominique McKenzie (WR)

Dylan Becker (WR)

Ian Becker (WR)

Preston Mann (WR)

Talon Jensen (OL)

Brennan Shaw (OL)

Peter Falaniko (OL)

Meier comments on QB Macloud Crowton taking over full time:

“We’re excited for Macloud to take over the helm at quarterback this year. He’s earned the right learning the offense. Obviously being the coach's son he’s got a little extra time with Coach and getting to know the offense and he’s got it down quite well. We’re excited for him.”

Meier comments on running back situation:

“Right now we don’t have a running back that we’re set on going into camp, we’ve got a few guys that will have their equal opportunity to get in and try and run the ball. One of those running backs will be Enoch Takau, he’s a junior and new to our program but we’ve liked what we’ve seen from him through the spring and summer. He’s a versatile guy we’ll count on both sides of the ball. Another kid, Douglas Leung Choi, we’re hoping he’ll come in and do some things. He’s been in our program and knows the system.”

Meier comments on stellar returning receiving core:

“Most of them were young last year and so we have a good core of receivers back. Daylor Rymer was a big part of our offense last year and we’re expecting big things from him. Izaiah Moten is another kid that played almost every down last year, got a ton of experience and we’re expecting a big thing from him. Michael Moore is another receiver that had a big year from us last year. All three of these guys, we’re expecting them to step up and now that they’ve got a year under Coach Crowton’s offense that they’re going to have a really good season.”

Meier comments on inexperienced offensive line:

“This is one of those years we’re coming in with not a lot of returning starters on the offense line, kids that we’re confident in but just haven’t got a lot of experience at that spot, so they’re younger. The uncertainty is there going into the fall but we have a good idea who’s going to fit in those spots. We’re going to give them as much work and reps going into the fall and hopefully we have that solidified as we get the season started.”

Keys for offensive success in 2019:

With zero returning starters on the offensive line, that’s obviously the biggest question mark for Pine View entering the season. The coaching staff is confident that its young group will pick things up quickly and be a weapon, but the season opener at Ridgeline in Week 1 will be the true test of how that young line measures up to the varsity level.

Pine View Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Ray Hosner

2018 defensive production: 31.0 ppg (17th in 4A)

-- One returning starter

-- 3-4 defense

Key defensive returning starters

-- Uelese Matavao (LB)

The linebacker is the only returning starter for Pine View this season as he recorded around 50 tackles last year.

Returning defensive starters

Uelese Matavao (MLB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Brennen Costa (DL)

Filipo Tavita (NG)

Enoch Tekau (OLB)

Tony Taimi (LB)

Dylan Becker (LB)

Tristan Francis (CB)

Chris Caver (CB)

Meier comments on new defensive line:

“Our whole defensive line is going to be new this year. Brennen Costa is going to play defensive end and Filipo Tavita is going to play nose guard for us. Those are two kids on the defensive line that we’re really counting on this year.”

Assistant coach Ben Meier comments on lone returning linebacker Uelese Matavao:

“He’s one of those kids that’s been in our system, he’s a senior, and we’re looking for him to for some leadership skills especially 'cause he’s a senior. He leads through both example and emotion, he’s a real fiery kid on defense. And he’s trying to be a leader for a lot of these younger kids.”

Keys for defensive success in 2019:

Head coach Ray Hosner is taking over the play-calling on defense this year and is hoping to simplify things for his defense. He doesn’t want to complicate the scheme too much and have his players overthinking things each snap, he wants them to play aggressively and let their athleticism take over. Time will tell if that helps Pine View improve upon last year’s often porous defense.

Bottom line

Last year was a wild ride for Pine View football. It started in Week 1 with a 45-38 loss to Green Canyon and the excitement — both good and bad — never stopped. A year later, the coaching staff could probably deal with a little less excitement. Sure, the coaches want some offensive fireworks with Macloud Crowton back at QB with some great receiving threats, but this team needs to shore things up defensively to compete for the region title. A simplification of the defense this year just might do the trick.

Coaches preseason Region 9 straw poll: First

Deseret News Region 9 prediction: First

Key Region Game: vs. Dixie, Sept. 27 (Week 7)

2019 Schedule

Aug. 16 — at Ridgeline, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 — at Highland, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 — at Cedar, 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 — CANYON VIEW, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at Crimson Cliffs, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Snow Canyon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 — DIXIE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Hurricane, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — DESERT HILLS, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Pine View High School

All-time record: 229-145 (36 years)

Region championships: 10 (1985 co, 1986, 1993, 1994 co, 2001, 2003 co, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2014 co)

Playoff appearances: 27

Current playoff appearance streak: 7 (2012-2018)

All-time playoff record: 27-27

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-6

Most played rivalry: 44 meetings with Dixie dating back to 1983. Pine View leads 24-20.

Felt’s Factoids: Panther Riley Stephenson kicked a state-record 194 extra points during his career from 2002-05. … Ethan Baer tied a state record by connecting on five field goals on Oct. 9, 2014.

Last 5

2018 — 8-4 (4-2 in Region 9 – 4A Semifinals)

2017 — 8-4 (4-2 in Region 9 – 4A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 10-3 (3-2 in 3AA South – 3AA Runner-up)

2015 — 6-5 (1-4 in 3AA South – 3AA Quarterfinals)

2014 — 8-3 (5-1 in 3AA South – 3AA Semifinals)

Pine View coaching history

2001-current — Ray Hosner (150-59)

1998-2000 — Sark Arslanian (16-12)

1994-1997 — Wade Turley (14-22)

1992-1993 — Bill Jacobsen (7-10)

1989-1991 — Chris Brockman (11-16)

1985-1988 — Jim Johnson (26-13)

1983-1984 — Wes Christiansen (5-13)

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2013 — Kody Wilstead, QB

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2018 — Solo Katoa, OG

2018 — Connor Brooksby, K

2018 — Dallin Brown, ATH

2017 — Connor Brooksby, K

2017 — Christian Reis, LB

2017 — Raymond Tauoa, OL

2017 — Jacob Mpungi, TB

2016 — Jacob Mpungi, RB

2016 — Tyler Heaton, DT

2016 — D’Angelo Mpungi, CB

2016 — Connor Brooksby, K

2014 — Kody Wilstead, QB

2014 — Pano TiaTia, RB

2014 — Blake Ence, WR

2014 — Bladen Hosner, WR

2014 — Harrison Goebel, OL

2013 — Jack Bangerter, WR

2013 — Guillermo Fierro, OL

2013 — Liahona Tia Tia, DL

2013 — Thor Katoa, LB

2013 — Jaden Ahquin, DB

2012 — Prentiss Miller, RB

2012 — Logan Stott, OL

2012 — Wesley Moeai, DL

2011 — Jake Arslanian, WR

2010 — Will Bangerter, LB

2009 — Kaden Hosner, DB

