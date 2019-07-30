SALT LAKE CITY — Heading into the 2019 high school football season, it might actually be harder to win the Region 13 championship than the actual 3A state championship.

It seems silly, but that’s how stacked newly created Region 13 is in comparison to the rest of 3A. It’s so stacked in fact, defending 3A state champion Summit Academy was pegged to only finish fourth in the preseason coaches rankings, while defending 2A champion South Summit was picked fifth as it gets bumped up a classification.

The top four teams in the Deseret News top 5 preseason coaches rankings all hail from the new super Region 13.

To win the Region 13 title a team might need to beat three or four of its super region counterparts, while in the playoffs it might only face two of those teams.

“We feel our region will be the best in 3A and if we can compete with them then we feel we will be capable to play anyone in the state tourney,” said Juan Diego coach John Colosimo.

Added Grantsville coach Kody Byrd, “I think it’s good that we have to battle week in and week out. I’m excited to see that. These boys know they have a tough battle ahead of them,” said Byrd.

The favorite heading into the season is Morgan, a team loaded with senior experience and ready to make amends for last year’s semifinal disappointment.

With quarterback Carter Thackeray returning and most of the skill position players, the Trojans should be able to hit the ground running from Week 1.

Coach Kovi Christiansen said the mentality of the players might be what push them over the stop in the quest for the school’s first state title since 1997.

“I think we’re going to be better than last year. I’ve watched them since they were tiny and I know what they can do. The greatest attribute about this group of seniors is they love to see each other succeed and they celebrate when each other are successful. That’s a trait you don’t often get anymore. This group is so supportive and they all get along,” he said.

Summit Academy won its last eight games in 2018 to claim the state title, but it lost several key contributions to graduation and those question marks are why Morgan and Juan Diego were projected a bit higher.

Even though the defensive line is brand new, and offensively Summit Academy must break in a new quarterback and running backs, four of the five starters are back on the offensive line which gives coach Les Hamilton a great foundation to build on.

“We know we’ve got a big bull's-eye on our chest going into the year. Anytime that you’re the defending champs there’s added pressure to your staff and the kids to go and do your very best, but we also want to make sure kids are having fun. They’ve worked hard all offseason knowing they have big shoes to fill as a lot of great players graduated last year. They’ve taken that challenge and have done a great job all offseason,” Hamilton said.

Juan Diego, which lost to Summit Academy in the regular season and the playoffs last year, is in a similar position with key spots to fill. Having three starters back on the offensive line will help with that transition.

“Offensively we have three solid linemen returning and feel we have the others to make it a very good line,” said Colosimo.

Defense should be Juan Diego’s strength, especially with move-in Xavier Carlton from California. He’s one of the top defensive ends in the country.

Grantsville is strong on the offensive line as well with four returning starters. The Cowboys actually beat Summit Academy in Week 2 last year 35-24, but ended up losing to Juan Diego 41-14 in the quarterfinals.

South Summit is the biggest unknown heading into the season, and not just because it’s bumping up from 2A. The two-time defending state champions have a new coach in Jon Snyder, and he’s also drastically changing the scheme to a triple-option offense.

With just two returning starters on offense, the timing of the change is ideal. Snyder said it’s a system the seniors are used to after playing it through little league up through their freshman season.

Snyder believes the offense fits the increased competition as well.

“We’re in 3A now, the competition is a little bit different, we have to control the clock,” said Snyder.

Judge is projected last in Region 13 coming off an 0-10 season, but head coach Will Hawes believes there’s enough returning experience and talented newcomers to be more competitive in 2019.

Deseret News projections

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. MORGAN: Carter Thackeray passed for 2,663 yards and 27 TDs and returns for what should be a fantastic senior season. Trevor Jarrett, Gage Thornton and Porter Giles will all see time at running back, while Jack Cameron and Giles will be great receiving threats. Defensively, Morgan ranked first in 3A last year only allowing 11.5 ppg, and with Jameson Burraston and Connor Watkins back to anchor the defense, the group might be even better. Ethan Wheeler will anchor the defensive backfield as he shifts down from safety. 2018 RECORD: 8-3. PLAYOFFS: Lost to North Sanpete 23-15 in 3A semifinals

2. JUAN DIEGO: Has big holes to fill at running back after the graduation of its top two rushers, but QB Justice Brusatto started a couple of games and brings back experience, while Konnor Kaczka, Trace Monson and Graham Skirucha are starters back on the O-line. Defensively, Juan Diego returns five starters and benefitted from move-in Xavier Carlton from California. The defensive end has offers from every Pac-12 school among others. He’ll fit in nicely with returners Kaden Bravo (NG), Kekoa Mataele (DE) and Jackson Butler (LB). 2018 RECORD: 7-5. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Summit Academy 40-6.

3. GRANTSVILLE: With eight starters back on offense and seven on defense, the potential is there for a great season. The offensive line returns four starters, Bransen Yager, Gauge Pyne, Chaz Shafer and Austin Grey. Jackson Sandberg returns at QB and has great returning options to throw to, Taylor Wood and Ammon Bartley. Trent Brown and James Fuluvaka will try and pick up the slack at running back. Pyne is moving from defensive line to linebacker, joining other returning linebackers Ammon Bartley and Eathan Brinkerhoff. The secondary is in great shape too with three starters back. 2018 RECORD: 8-2. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Juan Diego 41-14 in 3A quarterfinals.

4. SUMMIT ACADEMY: Must replace MVP QB Kasey Briggs, but the coaching staff is excited about the potential of junior QB Joe Garlick who’s been in the program the past two years. The strength of the offense is in the trenches with returning starters Conner Thomas, Tallon Peltch, Carson Burke and Isaac Rivas. JT Kupiec and Colin Dodge are a great receiving tandem. Anchoring the defense is linebacker Mitchell Ostler and safety Gage Sessions, but there are question marks on the defensive line. 2018 RECORD: 10-2. PLAYOFFS: Beat North Sanpete 55-18 in 3A championship

5. SOUTH SUMMIT: The strength of the team heading into the season is defensive line where Larell Fitzgerald (DE), Shaffer Myers (DE), Levi Fox (DT) and Bobby Freeman (NG) all saw time last year. Returning starting linebacker Dillon Crawford should benefit from all that talent in front of him. Offensively, the Wildcats are shifting to a triple-option offense and Cam Sargent and Jayce Crystal are battling it out for the QB job. They were both starting receivers last year. Hunter Zenger, Dylan Yturralde and Kaleb Butikofer will all be key contributors in the running game. 2018 RECORD: 11-1. PLAYOFFS: Beat Grand 50-25 in 2A championship

6. JUDGE MEMORIAL: The Bulldogs were overmatched in every game last season, but with starters Michael Stokes, Strom Huber and Colin Bergin back on the offensive line it should improve upon its 11.7 ppg average. Tomas Young returns at QB this year, while Josh Icasiano is back at RB. There’s not quite as much experience back defensively, a group that Bergin will anchor at linebacker. Fellow linebacker Curtis Straup, defensive end Stokes and safety Tim Tanga will have increased roles this season. 2018 RECORD: 0-10. PLAYOFFS: Lost to Juan Diego 55-0 in 3A first round